The Doraemon edition of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth is now official

By Abraham
Abraham

Many smartphone manufacturers partner with brands to create special editions of their devices inspired by popular characters. Now Xiaomi has announced one of their friendliest collaborations as the new Mi 10 Youth Doraemon Edition has been officially launched in China. The new Mi 10 Youth Doraemon Edition seeks to appeal to fans of Japanese manga, and will likely appeal to the younger population, keeping the spirit of the Mi 10 Youth Edition.

The Mi 10 Youth Doraemon Edition is already on sale in Xiaomi’s online store in China. This special edition has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is priced at 2,799 yuan (€ 342), which is the same price as the standard version of this device. The box includes a Doraemon figure, a Doraemon pencil case and a Doraemon box.

