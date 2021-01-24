MobileAndroidTech News

The double tap on the back of the phone could finally come with Android 12

By Abraham
0
0
Pixel 4 Double Tap Gesture.jpg
Pixel 4 Double Tap Gesture.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Before the stable version of Android 11 was officially released, Google added a double tap gesture on the back of the phone in the developer preview. Unfortunately, this functionality did not make the cut and did not make it to the final version of Android 11. For the Pixels this means that there is no alternative to the gesture of squeezing the frames, which was eliminated in the most recent Pixels. However, there is still hope for us to see this functionality as it appears that the functionality codenamed “Columbus” will return with Android 12. According to the report, the original feature was withdrawn because the system registered accidental touches, but the new one more refined version will require a firmer touch on the back. The double tap on the back will allow you to take a screenshot, activate the Google Assistant, open the notifications area, control multimedia playback or open the recent applications menu. However, it is not yet clear whether the feature will be available for all Android 12 phones or will remain a Pixel exclusive.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Leaked Features of the New Bracelet

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 / Mi Smart Band 5 was a great success, and an initial leak on its successor Mi Band 6...
Read more
Mobile

Kena Mobile: how to configure the Internet via APN in a few quick steps

Brian Adam - 0
Following the guide relating to Very Mobile, the time has come to switch to another low cost virtual operator, that is Kena Mobile, and...
Read more
Mobile

I have. Mobile: new insights into data theft, risks and portability

Brian Adam - 0
New update on Ho Mobile data theft, which involved many users of the Vodafone telephone operator. The company has provided some new information...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©