The double tap on the back of the phone could finally come with Android 12

Before the stable version of Android 11 was officially released, Google added a double tap gesture on the back of the phone in the developer preview. Unfortunately, this functionality did not make the cut and did not make it to the final version of Android 11. For the Pixels this means that there is no alternative to the gesture of squeezing the frames, which was eliminated in the most recent Pixels. However, there is still hope for us to see this functionality as it appears that the functionality codenamed “Columbus” will return with Android 12. According to the report, the original feature was withdrawn because the system registered accidental touches, but the new one more refined version will require a firmer touch on the back. The double tap on the back will allow you to take a screenshot, activate the Google Assistant, open the notifications area, control multimedia playback or open the recent applications menu. However, it is not yet clear whether the feature will be available for all Android 12 phones or will remain a Pixel exclusive.