The dream of every sleepyhead: Xiaomi presents the smart bed that is controlled by voice

It is logical to think that if the technological revolution that we are experiencing has been able to reach a light bulb, or a blind, why should it not do so with a bed? In the end It is one of those objects that we use every day, which are the most pleasant and the one that can provide us with the best life if it is comfortable and adapts to our rest. So these types of devices are always welcome, especially when we can control them with our voice.

And Xiaomi has made the dream of many sleepers come true who, before getting up, prefer to give themselves a few minutes of absolute rest taking the best possible position in bed. Y this Xiaomi 8H Milan Smart Electric Bed Pro, if it has something, it is that we can ask it to raise the headboard, or that we raise the leg area a little to be completely comfortable.

Improved version of another model

This Xiaomi 8H Milan Smart Electric Bed Pro is the updated version of a model that the Chinese put on sale last December 2019, but to which they have added a total of four engines (compared to the two of the previous smart bed) to make the change to each of the positions that it allows us much more reliable and fast.

Xiaomi smart bed.

This bed It comes equipped with what the manufacturer describes as “rigid springs”, that turn its structure into a solid support designed to last for many years. The mattress, which is sold together with the structure, adapts to the shapes and movements of the bed base and, therefore, to those of our body, depending on the areas in which we want it to act. Whether on the legs, the back, etc.

In any case, we are not facing the first bed that we can control to adapt it to our rest needs, although we do It is one of the first in which we can do it thanks to voice commands that manages Xiaomi’s virtual assistant, the famous XiaoAI that comes equipped in a good number of Chinese devices and that will activate specific functions. You just have to tell him to “raise the headboard” so that he does it without question.

Xiaomi bed position control.

If we don’t prefer to be so comfortable, we will have at hand a remote control capable of calibrating every little detail of the bed when raising or lowering your mobile areas, as well as a lock key that prevents anyone from accidentally touching a button and causing trouble for someone who is resting. Is Xiaomi 8H Smart Electric Bed Pro is available on the Youpin platform at a price of 4,899 yuan that, at the change, come to suppose about 620 euros.

