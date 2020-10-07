Tech NewsApps

The driving mode of the Google Assistant would be just around the corner: new images appear

By Brian Adam
The driving mode of the Google Assistant would be just around the corner: new images appear
In May of last year, during the Google I / O 2019, the company ad the launch of Google Assistant driving mode for that same summer, but something delayed its launch, since a year and a half later we had no more news about this feature that was going to replace Android Auto on our phones.

Now it seems that the launch of the Google Assistant driving mode would be just around the corner, and it is that both the Google application and Google Maps are already adapting to the new view adapted to be used while driving.

This will be the driving mode of the Assistant

Google Assistant Driving Mode

The 9to5Google team by removing the APK of version 11.31 of the Google application has managed to activate the future driving mode of the Assistant. In the upper captures we can the welcome and activation screens in this way that allows use the mobile without distractions.

The Assistant’s driving mode activates an interface very similar to the new Android Auto for cars. In the new interface we will see a new navigation mode in Google Maps that just below a renewed playback bar shows us in a new bar an access to the Google Assistant and another to the app drawer.

That new application drawer will allow us make calls, send messages or quickly select the music app or service that we want to wear while driving. When making a call or sending a message, it will show us the most frequent and recent contacts.

Google Assistant Driving Mode

This new interface seems to be able to be activated from Google Assistant or from Google Maps when starting navigation, since the integration would be total between both products.

Via | 9to5Google

