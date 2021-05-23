The easiest way to switch between bluetooth devices connected to your Android

Wireless audio devices represent a new standard in terms of comfort and user experience. This type of connection also makes it possible for us to have several devices paired with our smartphone. However, when we want to select one or change the process it can be a bit slow. Therefore, we want to present you the easiest way to switch between the bluetooth devices connected to your Android.

To do this, we will take advantage of an application that will allow us to switch from one device to another, with a single touch. Its name is Bluetooth Audio Device Widget.

How to switch between bluetooth devices connected to your Android?

Although the experience of using wireless audio devices is great, its management is not so great when we have different devices. This is very common in our days, when we have available headphones, speakers and also the possibility of connecting to the vehicle’s audio through bluetooth. Switching from one to the other implies going to the bluetooth section and touching them to generate the connection. However, this could be much faster and easier and it is precisely what the Bluetooth Audio Device Widget offers to switch between the bluetooth devices connected to your Android easily.

The operation of this application is simple, as its name implies it is a widget. What this widget does is put on the desktop an icon for each device that we have paired to our Android. In this way, to switch between the bluetooth devices connected to your Android you will only have to touch the one you want and that’s it. In this way, you will not have to move to the configuration options, but from the desktop you can make the change.

The application is completely free, it does not consume too many resources and it will make the process of switching between bluetooth audio equipment very easy.

