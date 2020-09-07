The virus contracted by 6.1% in the economy from April to May, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

This leads to an economic recession in the country. Economic figures from the first quarter between January and March were revised.

The economic downturn marks a sustained contraction over two quarters in gross domestic product.

In the second quarter of the year, economic activity fell: 38.3% in the construction industry, 30.3% in the hospitality and restaurant industry, 60.6% in the fishing, agriculture and forestry industries and 65.6% in the arts and entertainment industries.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said it was the biggest ever decline in CSO figures.

The contraction is 6.1% ahead of the 4.7% contraction that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2008.

The Minister for Finance says the third quarter was clearly booming.