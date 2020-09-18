The eerie cloud of California fires has almost reached Europe

The environmental disasters that have been taking place for more than ten days in California continue to be talked about, especially due to the potential risks of clouds of carbon monoxide, aerosols and noxious dust that are slowly advancing towards the Atlantic.

There NASA, together with NOAA – the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Organization that deals with oceanography, meteorology and climatology – continues to monitor the fire situation in California thanks to the multiple satellite instruments in orbit. It is not only possible to see the trend of the already colossal cloud, carried more and more towards the EAST due to the winds, but also the different hazard values that he is taking, especially for the health of those who find himself in his wake.

“Aerosols are a mixture of small particles and chemicals produced by the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing materials such as trees, grasses and shrubs. All smoke contains carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and particulate matter. The smaller the particles, the easier they are for our lungs to inhale”, Reports the American space agency during its official statement.

NASA’s atmospheric infrared sounder, located aboard the AQUA satellite, he’s monitoring carbon monoxide plumes from fires. The agency noted that pollutants can stay in the atmosphere even for a month after their release, and they can travel great distances affecting the air quality as they pass. Carbon monoxide is also a well-known contributor to global warming.

Surely the density with which the smoke will arrive on the Atlantic, and then towards Europe, will be much less than that which is already stagnating on the territories of the United States of America, but this has not made the climatologists and scientists of theESA, joined the monitoring of the cloud in these days. About that Mark Parrington, senior scientist from CAMS (ESA’s Atmospheric Monitoring Service), said: “The fact that these fires are emitting so much pollution into the atmosphere and that thick smoke can be seen over 8,000 kilometers away reflects how devastating they have been in their magnitude and duration.“.

If you are curious and would like to observe the evolution of the cloud yourself, you can take advantage of NASA’s EOSDIS service, where you can also create gifs or capture images in high definition, enjoying the satellite view and many others scientific data (can be added using “Layer”).