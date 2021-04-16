The electric car asks for a step in investment portfolios

- Advertisement -

There are two ways of looking at the electric car. The first would involve the simple replacement of a polluting internal combustion engine on the hood with another with an electric propeller, supported by batteries and with zero emissions. The second is a total revolution in production, marketing and in the car itself, where intelligent software prevails, hooked on the cloud, more linked to data technology than to the motor industry and that will end up driving itself.

Perhaps some numbers help to decide on one or another vision of what will happen in the coming years with the electric vehicle. For example, the number of moving parts in an electric motor is reduced by a magnitude of 2,000 to 20 with respect to those of explosion, according to the managers of the firm Janus Henderson.

The financial giant BlackRock points out that the number of semiconductors in an electric can be up to 10 times higher than in a conventional mid-range car. Robotics companies reported an increase in their sales and profits in late 2020, citing the growing demand for electric vehicles, especially in China.

Marketing is changing, too: Chinese manufacturers have adopted a Tesla-like strategy of selling directly to the consumer. And they are supported by the internet giants in their country: Nio is backed by Tencent, Xpeng is sponsored by Alibab and Lixiang is supported by Bytedance, owner of TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin.

The strong demand expected for the future arouses the interest of the large management companies

The investor who wants to bet on the electric car or on the auxiliary companies that will shape it in the future must take into account the moment of profound transformation of the sector. Janus Henderson’s experts are specific about this: “Vehicle production has historically come from developed markets given the national importance of industrial employment, union presence and intellectual property in the manufacturing industry.” And they add: “China has a unique opportunity to win on both manufacturing and technology fronts and surpass the Western headlines that have dominated the industry for the last century.”

A recent Bank of America study also rushes traditional manufacturers. “New entrants like Tesla have the opportunity to design and build vehicles around a core architecture based on functionality. If current manufacturers fail to change in time, they risk becoming contract manufacturers or redefining the balance of power with their suppliers under precarious conditions, “says the US bank.

Low penetration

For the moment, things are slow. Penetration of the electric car remains low, less than 5% of the total in China and Europe, with the United States lagging with less than 3%. But, according to IHS Markit forecasts, there will be a significant inflection to 25% of global penetration of electric vehicles by 2023 and more than 50% by 2027. The big stumbling block is in the batteries, which represent 40% of the cost of the car electric. And here, analysts raise doubts whether there will be enough gigawatts to meet the growing demand for these cars.

From BlackRock they point out that if 25% of the vehicles on the road are electric in 2030, the market could require 2,500 GWh of capacity. The five largest battery manufacturers together had 350 GWh of capacity at the end of 2020. Therefore, they see investment opportunities in “companies that are developing technological innovation to address the challenges and that are committed to sustainability and recycling standards.”

Goldman Sachs adds in a study that the key is batteries. “If automakers can control the prices of batteries, we believe they have the opportunity to guarantee profit margins of electric vehicles higher than those of internal combustion,” says the entity.

In Europe, he likes Volkswagen and Italy’s Stellantis, “with a strategy that contemplates a high level of vertical integration in components, including investments in the battery cell supply chain.” It also prefers Daimler over BMW, for the imminent launch of its EVA platform, which is a clear commitment to the electrification of its products.

Is there a bubble in Tesla?

Tesla shares were around $ 113 a year ago and now stand at around $ 671, which means multiplying their value by more than five and setting off all the alarms about a bubble from the US electricity manufacturer. Of course, experts point out that its business model does not allow Tesla to be compared with any traditional manufacturer, which explains its capitalization of 644,000 million dollars.

Car delivery forecasts for this year range from the 831,000 predicted by the Bloomberg consensus to the 809,000 from FactSet. Goldman Sachs believes it will sell 850,000 units.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs target the stock at $ 835 per share, which is based on a ratio of 16 times its earnings. The renewal of models will increase sales, as well as its new plant, the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, a pioneer in new batteries and chassis that are simpler and cheaper to manufacture. The biggest question for Goldman is whether it could meet all demand due to supply chain constraints.