The electric Hummer is official and will be a tough competitor to the Cybertruck

It was in February when GMC unveiled the project they had in hand to bring one of its most iconic models back to life and to the one who was going to offer a second electric chance. It was the Hummer, that armored vehicle that has served in many of the wars in which the US has been involved and that would return to the market with a redesign of its appearance but, above all, embracing new electrical technologies.

Electric hummer. GMC

And all this happened just three months after the official presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck in November 2019, with those of Elon Musk convinced that they would have no rival in the market. And the truth is that it will not be like that because it has been to show its appearance to users so that celebrities like Lebron James himself have published on their networks that they want to have one of these Hummer EVs as soon as possible.

An excessive power of CV

It was one of the few data that emerged in February when the Hummer EV became official: it will have a power of 1,000 hp that will allow it to reach 100 km / h. in just three seconds. Yes, yes, you read that correctly, a beast of this size, with a weight that far exceeds that of any other model, will have an acceleration worthy of some of the best sports cars in the world.

Hummer EV interior. GMC

But their virtues do not end there, at least on paper. This Hummer EV will have four-wheel drive thanks to its dual motor technology (AWD), It will equip batteries that GMC calls Ultium and that will offer users an estimated range of about 565 kilometers. Which is not bad for a first launch of a vehicle of these characteristics. These Ultium batteries that GMC presented last March seem to be quite exclusive because they allow them to store their cells vertically or horizontally. This leaves room for engineers to better adapt to their available space and fully occupy it without having to limit themselves to a single battery structure.

This Hummer EV will have a steering system called “crab”, that allows the four wheels, in certain situations, to turn the same angle to carry out diagonal movements, which facilitate their maneuverability in extreme conditions. So much so that, in addition to this technology, it will offer its users the possibility of scaling 18-inch verticals and [conducir] through water that is more than 2 feet deep. “

Finally, and taking advantage of the electric revolution in cars, This Hummer EV will also have what GMC defines as UltraVision, which is nothing more than a series of cameras that cover the entire body surface (front and rear, sides but also bottom) and that will allow drivers to avoid obstacles and objects that are especially dangerous to overcome.

Hummer EV. GMC

This first generation of The Hummer EVs will go on sale in fall 2021 at a starting price of $ 112,595, that is, about 95,000 euros to change. The 2022 version, however, is expected to lower its price to $ 99,995, that is, about € 85,000; the 2023 generation will be even cheaper with a starting cost of $ 89,995 (76,000 euros) and the fourth, in 2024, will be further reduced to $ 79,995 (67,500 euros).

