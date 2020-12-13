Latest news

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

While Chipperfield was hanging his canvas there were 77,285 people within the walls of Croke Park

The elephants and the monkeys did not get much sleep when Waterford won the All-Ireland final

It is over 300 years since a man named James Chipperfield founded one of the most famous circuses in existence. Chipperfields is always in the spotlight, walking Europe putting on shows in marquees – one of which had a capacity of 6,000 people.

One of his descendants was in charge when one of these tents began to be hung in Waterford City on Sunday 4 October 1959, where they were to spend a week.

Their wild nominees included a dozen elephants, eight camels and monkeys of all mines. They also had their bobbins and a man fired from a cannon to end the excitement of the night.

That was Terry Duggan. His parents were born in Mallow. As a result, there is every chance that he alone understood why Waterford City was so deserted as it was in the middle of a gloomy day that Sunday evening in the middle of Autumn 1959.

The son of the pet was not seen by the circus as they traveled the streets hanging posters. It was not uncommon for the malaria they used to come elsewhere to get their first sight of a giraffe or a crocodile.

The city was deserted and only Terry Duggan may have known the author – the replay of the All – Ireland Hurling Final at Croke Park.

Four weeks earlier and with only a few minutes left, Kilkenny had a three point start over Waterford when Séamus Power from Sion Hill scored the equalizer. While Chipperfield was hanging his canvas, the replay had 77,285 people inside the walls of Croke Park – those who could not be present gathered around radio devices listening to Michael O’Neill ‘s commentary.

Two years earlier Kilkenny had beaten the Decies by one point. Since winning the championship in 1948, the hurlers in the blue and white jerseys have decided to go as far as the Munster final itself.

By the time of 1959 the day of apology had passed well.

A letter written by a Deacon who was in exile in Dublin to the Waterford News and Star best reflects the spirit of the county.

Dear Sir,

I would send the following message to the Waterford hurlers who play Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Final on Sunday nest in Croke Park:

(1) Let there be no ‘moral victories’ this time.
(2) Let the win be clear-cut and decisive

Supporters of Waterford in many parts of the world wait expectantly for the result of this match. Do not disappoint them.

Yours sincerely
Jim Walsh
Baggot St.

Advertisements in the same newspaper indicated that most of Sunday Mass in Waterford would be read at 6.30am and one in Irish stating that Córas Iompair Éireann would be providing buses to leave the Long Course to the capital.

Modern Bakeries on Newtown Road had sweet cakes on sale in the county colors – the same group knew their interest as they were also available in Kilkenny colors to their customers on the banks of the Suir!

In the replay, captain Frankie Walsh and his comrades did as Baggot Street Breathnach called them – that is if 3-12, 1-10 ‘decisive and clear-cut’ was enough for him. Chances were.

Later that evening 20,000 people gathered in the Quays area after the winners and the McCarthy Cup crossed the Suir Bridge en route to City Hall.

There was a big screen on the spot – today it would be showing the game of the day, in 1959 it was accompanied by radio commentary on the draw and photographs of the 1948 victory.

This did not detract from the celebrations which culminated in the Olympic Dance Hall with 1,600 people in attendance at the Céilí an Bhua.

Looking out the window of his caravan, Dickie Chipperfield saw and heard all the rupture and commotion and shook the top of his head. The sleeping elephants themselves did not find the elephants or the monkeys and the outside noise turned off the glory of their dissatisfaction.

After 300 years they had another complex circus that was bigger than themselves.

