The entire iPhone 13 line will feature optical stabilization of …

New rumors continue about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13. The information that arrives today is related to the camera, since it is contemplated that all iPhone 13 include an exclusive feature of today’s iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Optical image stabilization with sensor change across the iPhone 13 line

According to information from Digitimes, the entire lineup of Apple’s next flagship device will have optical image stabilization. It is not the first time this fact has been rumored, since the medium ETNews shared a report indicating that two iPhone 13 models will incorporate this advantage into the camera module. Those in charge of providing the necessary components will continue to be LG Innotek.

What is sensor shift stabilization on iPhone? This technology is responsible for stabilizing the camera sensor and not the lens with the benefit of achieving higher image quality. Helps to minimize the vibration of our pulse when holding the iPhone, in addition to that the definition is not lost in the event of an involuntary movement when the shutter is released.

Apple presumes that this type of stabilization only applied to professional DSLR cameras. It is the first time that it adapts for an iPhone. Any scenario is suitable for the iPhone 12 Pro Max to provide precise stabilization.

Other features that will arrive in 2021

Digitimes has reported that the LiDAR scanner that now have the iPhone 12 Pro is going to expand to the entire iPhone 13 lineIn addition to including the high-speed 5G mmWave band on models sold outside of the United States. Unfortunately, the 5G speeds that have been seen in this country will not be available in the near future in Latin American countries and Spain itself.