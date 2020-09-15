The epochal discovery from the RAS: possible signs of life on Venus!

Like a bolt from the blue, the conference of the Royal Astronomy Society (as we had anticipated) proved to be the bearer of incredible discoveries: according to what the researchers said, Venus would show biological signatures in its atmosphere!

The research team made up of members of the University of Manchester, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Cardiff, used the Atacama Large Millimeter Array radio interferometer (ALMA) of Chile and the telescope James Clerk Maxwell of Hawaii to complete his discovery.

According to what was stated in the conference, we learn that the discovery was rather unexpected: consistent traces of “phosphine” were found in the clouds of Venus. quite rare compound here on Earth, but deeply related to the life cycle of anaerobic organisms (i.e., which do not require oxygen). It seems absurd that on Venus there could be an “ideal” zone for life, but it was already known for some time that between 40 and 60km high, in the Venusian clouds, there was a sort of “temperate zone” compatible with the proliferation of microscopic life.

Professor Greaves said: “This was an experiment done out of pure curiosity, really – harnessing JCMT’s powerful technology and thinking about future developments and tools. I thought we would be able to rule out extreme scenarios, such as clouds full of organisms. When we first got hints of phosphine in the Venus spectrum, it was a shock! “

Another team member, Dr. Anita Richards , from the UK’s ALMA Regional Center and the University of Manchester, adds: “To our relief, conditions were good at ALMA for follow-up observations as Venus was positioned at a suitable angle for observation from Earth. Processing the data was complicated, as ALMA does not usually look for very thin subjects in very bright objects like Venus. “

Scholars are pretty sure the data is certain. There may be other possible biological signatures in the Solar System, such as methane on Mars and water leaking from the frozen moons Europa and Enceladus. On Venus, it has been suggested that the dark stripes in which ultraviolet light is absorbed they could come from colonies of microbes. The Akatsuki space probe, launched by the Japanese space agency JAXA, is currently mapping these dark streaks to understand more about this “unknown ultraviolet absorber”.