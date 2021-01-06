Latest news

The EU has given its blessing to the second Covid-19 vaccine

By Brian Adam
Vaccine approval is encouraging at a time of high incidence of the disease in Ireland and other EU member states

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given its blessing to the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19.

It is estimated that the Department of Health will receive 900,000 doses of the vaccine here as part of the European Commission ‘s deal with Moderna.

It is hoped that the use of the vaccine will be allowed at a time when the number of cases of the disease has risen dramatically in Ireland and other EU member states. With hospitals under severe pressure at the third disaster, more people with the disease are in state hospitals than ever before since the start of the pandemic.

921 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized compared to 881 on April 15, the worst day of events during the first outbreak. An intensive care unit has 88 people, compared to 161 at the peak of the first blow last April.

The use of the Moderna vaccine has been approved for people over the age of 18 and the Department of Health said it was “very good news”.

EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said the Moderna vaccine was “another tool” to tackle the public health crisis.

“It is a testament to the efforts and dedication of everyone involved that we are making a positive recommendation for a second vaccine and less than a year after the WHO announced the pandemic,” said Emer Cooke.

The EMA gave its blessing last month to the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine.

A vaccine against Covid-19 from the American company Moderna has shown almost 95% efficacy.

30,000 people in the United States participated in the Moderna trial and half were given two doses of the new vaccine, four weeks between the pair. The injection received by the other half was a placebo or a fake vaccine.

Of the first 95 people with Covid-19 symptoms, only five received the vaccine. The placebo received the other 90 people who contracted an outbreak of Covid-19.

