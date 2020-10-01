The EU is suing the British Government over the Northern case

The EU today sent a formal letter of notification to the British Government over a Boris Johnson trade bill that would cancel aspects of the withdrawal treaty.

The European Union is suing the British Government for that on their approach to the Northern issue in the Brexit agreement.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this morning that the EU has begun legal proceedings because the British Government has failed in its duty to act “in good faith”.

Said Ursula von der Leyen the legislation would be “against” the protocol entered into into the contract to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

The formal notification letter is the first step in the legal process, she said.

Legal action was taken because the British Prime Minister did not respond to the EU’s demand that he would throw in the traps of the part of the bill that would oppose the Brexit market and violate international law.

Britain was asked to do so before the end of last month.

The British Government itself has acknowledged that the new trade bill would be a breach of international law.

A British government spokesman said the formal notification letter would be responded to “in good time”.

He said that the Northern part of the bill was there to support the integrity of the UK market and to protect the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement.

The bill would allow ministers to ignore aspects of the North’s settlement in the withdrawal agreement. The Bill would allow ministers to introduce regulations that would make EU state aid law unenforceable in Britain and the North.

Such would be contrary to the protocol on the North in the Brexit agreement.

Under that protocol, Britain must inform the EU of any state aid received by British companies selling products in the North.