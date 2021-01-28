The EU strikes the first blow in the new fight for materials against Covid

- Advertisement -

Failed harvests can cause misery. The same goes for AstraZeneca’s disappointing Covid vaccine production, which has cut its deliveries to the EU by 60% in the first quarter. Europe’s response, however, seems clumsy, and may even spark a damaging battle.

Europe is not alone. AstraZeneca has already communicated to Australia that it has suffered a “significant supply shock”. Thailand can expect 25% less than expected and Norway’s provision is cut by more than 80%. But the EU demands a solution, and will force to notify exports to third parties of doses manufactured in the block.

The manufacturing problems are not surprising. The AstraZeneca vaccine requires a complicated biological process and constant tuning of vast 4,000-liter fermenters, which are in short supply. These explanations do not serve the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, pressured to explain the slowness of the distribution of vaccines in the block.

Brussels took longer than others to approve Pfizer’s remedy and has yet to give the go-ahead to AstraZeneca’s. He was an early patron of Sanofi, which did not produce a sufficient immune response in the elderly, and was slow to order from rival manufacturers, waiting until August to sign a contract for 400 million vaccines with AstraZeneca. This places it behind Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The threat of export control may not do much to accelerate deployment in Europe. They could potentially make it difficult for AstraZeneca to favor other countries if it wanted to. But it already makes vaccines in target regions to avoid restrictions, with centers in Europe, Asia, the US and even the UK. The controls could affect others, like Pfizer. Even in that case, the risk is that an aggressive measure will only trigger a greater reaction from rival countries, such as the US The threat from Europe, reminiscent of the struggle of countries for medical supplies at the beginning of the crisis , it seems counterproductive.