The Eu Will Be A New Bond Market Behemoth

The bond market will soon have a new behemoth. The need for the European Union to fund aid plans for the pandemic will make it one of the largest emitters in the region next year. It shouldn’t be a big deal to absorb the flood, but the appearance of such a large new emitter will create waves.

The EU has issued debt before, but never on this scale. This month it will start selling bonds to finance its € 100 billion SURE program, which helps finance employment support schemes in member states.

Another € 800 billion will be needed by 2027 for its Next Generation EU grant and loan package. The total outstanding debt of the EU will multiply by almost 20, to almost 1 trillion euros.

Much of that additional 900 billion euros will come in the next three years. Mizuho analysts are aiming for a 210 billion euro sale next year. That’s not too far from Germany, which ING expects to sell € 270 billion in 2020. If the amount of amortized bonds is removed, the EU issuance could rival or exceed that of one or more of the block’s three largest issuers. : Italy, France and Germany.

Selling the bonds will not be a problem. The European Central Bank has used less than half of its 1.35 trillion euro pandemic emergency debt purchase program, and can expand it.

With German 10-year debt yielding -0.5%, there is good demand for bonds with high credit ratings that offer even a modestly more attractive yield.

Like many of the so-called supranational issuers, EU debt often pays a higher yield than the bloc’s highest-rated sovereign issuers, France and Germany. Yields from other supras, such as the European Investment Bank, may rise as investors make way for EU bonds.

Still, pricing could be tricky. The EU’s debt is increasingly complex: it will finance grants as well as loans, and it will be repaid by unspecified tax revenue. However, its bonds are guaranteed by the bloc, which can count on its strongest members to avoid default. Moody’s assigns the EU a higher credit rating than France.

And, as the bloc issues more debt, its securities will become more liquid, a quality highly prized in financial markets. Over time, the yield premium offered by EU debt vis-à-vis France will therefore decrease or even disappear.

