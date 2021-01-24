The European Parliament invites Tim Cook to a hearing

- Advertisement -

The European Parliament has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to join other top technology chief executives in a hearing on February 1. With lawmakers aiming to discuss changes that could restrict the power of Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook on the mainland.

This meeting, which will take place on February 1 in Brussels, in the European Parliament, has sent invitations to the four main technology companies to attend the hearing. The meeting to be related to the proposals of the European Commission to increase competition in the technology sector. As well as to reduce the impact of fake news and other harmful content.

“The purpose of the planned audience is to have an exchange with the CEOs of the four leading global platform companies to learn about their current business models and future concepts as they face the challenges of altering market conditions.” says an invitation seen by Reuters.

The invitations are also intended “for CEOs only” and not for subordinates or other executives. Since the event “will contribute to prepare the members of the European Parliament for the next discussions on the possible new regulation for the digital sector”.

The date is not set in stone, as lawmakers are apparently willing to change it to another in February or March. All this to satisfy the needs of the group of CEOs. This may not be enough to encourage your attendance. The report doubts that Tim Cook will accept the invitation.

The hearing, if held, could be seen as a replay of the activity in the United States in July 2020. When Cook and other chief technology officers were subpoenaed to a House Competition Subcommittee. All this to investigate the domain and competition of the technology company.