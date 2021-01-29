The European Union asks the tech and social giants to continue fighting fake news

- Advertisement -

The giants of the tech world continue to act to counter fake news, especially on COVID-19: Google, for example, has created a fund specifically to support debunkers. The European Commission, however, would have asked them and also the big social networks to make one further effort for the next six months.

According to what reported by the Reuters news agency, in fact, the Union has contacted in particular Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, TikTok and several advertisers to ask them to continue sending monthly reports on their measures in the field of combating disinformation, especially in the field of vaccines and Coronavirus, for another six months.

Through these platforms, in fact, conspiracy theorists and deniers have tried to spread more and more rumors so from “Demonize” the institutions and research centers who continue to work to ensure vaccine delivery around the world. For this reason, the aforementioned companies have already signed the European Union code of conduct for some time to prevent the spread of all these fake news.

As stated by the Vice President of the Commission for Values ​​and Transparency Vera Jourova, “The pandemic has become a breeding ground for false claims and conspiracy theories and platforms are important amplifiers of these kinds of messages. We must continue to work together to improve our fight against disinformation, but we need greater transparency and greater commitment from online platforms “.

YouTube was one of the platforms that, between the US elections and COVID-19, it is intervened more on disinformation: as regards the former, the operators of the video streaming service have stopped the videos containing false claims “with strikes”, while for the Coronavirus they have removed about 500,000 videos with unverified information.