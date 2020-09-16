The execution of mobile applications on the PC begins to reach all users of the Your Phone app in Windows 10

One of Microsoft’s most popular applications is Your Phone. We are not going to reveal anything that is no longer known about an app that happens to be one of the most interesting tools for those who combine the use of an PC with Windows 10 and on the other hand a phone that has Android as an operating system.

One of the functions that has attracted the most attention of all those that have arrived in recent times is the one that allows opening mobile applications on the PC desktop, a possibility limited to Insider users and that now it reaches the general public who wants to try it.

To all users

Until now, among the requirements to take advantage of this function, were those of having a Samsung phone, which has, on the one hand, a version equal to or greater than Android 9.0 and with the latest version of the Your Phone Companion application. But only, some users could take advantage of it.

Now Microsoft has given it to all users in general and at a global level the possibility of running mobile applications from the desktop from the PC. What does not change is the list of compatible phones, all Samsung, a symptom of the harmony that lately has been the protagonist of the relations of both companies.

If you have a compatible Android phone, from the list you have under these lines and a device with Windows 10, you should find the new functionality in the sidebar of the Your Phone application in Windows 10. Here is the link to download it from the Store from Microsoft.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A90s

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Microsoft is still working on an application that in its short time of life, it has seen numerous additions arrive that made it what for many could have been Continuum.

A tool that has seen the possibility of showing the information of the audio that is being played on the mobile phone on the PC, is able to teach the coverage, has seen the size of the files that can be exchanged increase, has added the possibility of copying and paste between some devices or has expanded the number of photos it can display.

Your Phone Companion Price: Free

Developer: Microsoft

To download: For Android in Google Play Store

Via | ONMSFT