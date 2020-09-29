Latest newsTech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsWindows

The execution of mobile applications on the PC begins to reach all users of Your Phone app in Windows 10

By Abraham
Abraham

One of Microsoft’s most popular applications is Your Phone . We are not going to reveal anything that is no longer known about an app that happens to be one of the most interesting tools for those who combine the use of a PC with Windows 10 and, on the other hand, a phone that has Android as the operating system.

One of the functions that has attracted the most attention of all those that have arrived in recent times is the one that allows opening mobile applications on the PC desktop, a possibility limited to Insider users and that now reaches the public in general who wants to try it .

 To all users

Until now, among the requirements to take advantage of this function, were those of having a Samsung phone, which has, on the one hand, a version equal to or greater than Android 9.0 and with the latest version of the Your Phone Companion application. But only, some users could take advantage of it.

Now Microsoft has given it to all users in general and at a global level the possibility of running mobile applications from the desktop from the PC. What does not change is the list of compatible phones, all Samsung, a symptom of the harmony that lately has been the protagonist of the relations of both companies.

If you have a compatible Android phone, from the list you have under these lines and a device with Windows 10, you should find the new functionality in the sidebar of the Your Phone application in Windows 10. Here is the link to download it from the Store from Microsoft .

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 +
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 +
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A8s
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A60
  • Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Samsung Galaxy A90s
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 +
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Microsoft continues to work on an application that in its short life span, has seen numerous additions arrive that made it what for many could have been Continuum .

