The Falconeer Review: a flying hawk between exploration and shooter

Soar past the clouds of Steam, The Falconeer, then suddenly swoop down, until you touch the calm waters of Xbox One. Then it returns to reach towards the sky, flapping its wings vigorously: it does not fear the technological horizons of Microsoft’s next-gen, gliding on the native 4K and 60 fps of Xbox Series X (it is said that it can touch up to 120 frames, with resolution at 1800p, in Performance mode). Whoever sits at his guide, his “falconer“, is the Dutch Tomas Sala, industry veteran who for his own debut as an independent – albeit supported in publishing by Wired Productions – has chosen to rely on his own strength alone. With the exception of some external assistance (mostly in the matter of sound design), the entire production is in fact only his own work; there is no technical or creative issue that the bearded developer has not handled himself, demonstrating an eclectic talent to say the least.

Obviously this is not the first “one-man-game“that comes under fire. Yet, more than others, The Falconeer already transmits all the author’s expertise and, above all, the enormous passion infused into the project, an unusual ocean flight simulator largely focused on combat planes à la Star Fox and Crimson Skies, as specified in our first test of The Falconeer. Good conditions for a title that, however, in the course of its development, is content to travel at not too high altitudes, certainly below the excellent prospects initials.

Between the sky and the sea

It’s not easy to get in tune with The Falconeer. It is a risk that can be sniffed just by observing the strange way in which Sala has decided to arrange the Story Mode: the adventure consists of a prologue and two chapters with free access – in the sense that the user can start from what he wants, at his discretion – plus two other parts and an epilogue, the latter to be unlocked by playing. In short, a rigid linearity is missing, a consequence of the fact that each of the six sections, although part of a shared diegetic universe, also represents a mini-campaign in itself in which the hero interpreted – different in name, sex and lineage each time – will follow the events of a specific faction among the many that inhabit the Great Ursee, the vast aquatic setting at the center of the story.

The very narrative of The Falconeer it is a potentially disorienting factor. The Ursee is a suspended kingdom, an immense marine surface dotted with small archipelagos occupied by clans and politico-military forces that have been making and dissolving alliances since time immemorial. The story proceeds by pieces of mythology that now emerge between the lines of the briefings given by the officers to whom we will have to account, now through the words of a shaman woman who usually reveals herself to pass on the past of this ancient world, full of magic and mystery.

We are therefore on the side of the hermetic narrative, “lore-centric“, that he prefers plot fragments and suggestions to precise and detailed information. It is not certain that at the end of the race all paintings and on the other hand, in the opinion of the writer, it is certainly not the plot that you will remember at the end of the journey.

On the contrary, The Falconeer relies heavily on gameplay mechanics and the general quality of the experience pad in hand. The pivot of everything is the control of a noble giant hawk, the only means available to the player not only to move between the Ursee islands but also to respond, through the weapons of his falconer, to the fire of the various waves of enemies – rival aviators , winged monsters, pirate ships, airships – before being overwhelmed.

Basically the action of the bird is regulated by a pivotal element: the movement of the animal is subject to an energy bar that fills up flying downwards and then runs out as soon as you go up towards the celestial vault. In addition, stamina is spent to perform almost every maneuver among those that the predator is able to perform, from 180 ° turnarounds to emergency braking, from frontal thrusts to Fox McCloud style twists.

It is clear that everything plays into a special way to the numerous moments of hard and pure dogfight, also centered on a particular aiming system that revolves around the concept of deflection.

In The Falconeer, you don’t shoot straight ahead, but the trajectory of the bullets must be predicted in advance in relation to the movements of the bird and the target, aided by the visual indications of a dynamic sight. We understand that everything may sound complicated and in fact it is not a very simple mechanism to master, at least at first glance. However, a little practice is enough to become familiar with a control / combat system that can prove to be satisfying, even profound, unfortunately sacrificed on the altar of a playful richness that, as we will see, is anything but exciting.

A world to explore

In structural terms, The Falconeer is an open world entirely based on a classic mission system. Each chapter of the adventure in fact includes a main quest plus a series of optional tasks, two roads of different relevance but based on a common and repeated scheme, which consists in leading the hawk from a point A on the map (the base camp) to a point B, where a brutal aerial duel usually takes place.

Finished the operation it is always necessary to return to the starting point to collect a small reward: a task, the latter, which can be bypassed by fast travel. As for the main storyline, it must be admitted that the level of challenge is not late to be felt, putting those who play in front of hordes of rather aggressive and tough opponents.

Again the software leaves the gamer at the mercy of himself, renouncing to explain to him what is the best way to overcome the growing adversity. Therefore The Falconeer requires a certain resourcefulness, which means abandoning the main road traced by history on its own initiative to dedicate some time to free exploration of the world map in search of new sites on which to make strategic stops.

Occasionally coming out of the sowing is crucial as the game takes on a very light role-playing component – focused on the class of the selected falconer and his subsequent leveling – which however does not give great results if the warbird and its pilot are not reinforced with accessories sold by merchants scattered around the Ursee. It ranges from mutagens to “songs”, objects designed to increase the raptor’s statistics, up to some alternative guns to the one initially supplied: some new thalassothermic energy weapon – rechargeable by coming into contact with the electricity of lightning – as well as devastating cannons and blasters.

Flying over the ocean in search of atolls is an activity that at first can be pleasant and relaxing, supported by the fact that, from a scenic point of view, The Falconeer is a product that is not without inspiration.

It is certainly not a work with a muscular graphic sector, yet it is well capable of bending every technical limit to its artistic vision, giving flashes of pure audiovisual ecstasy, including maritime views constantly changing in shapes and colors, convincing meteorological effects and a sound carpet. of fine workmanship, beautifully ethereal. On top of that on PC – the only platform on which we were able to carry out our tests – the title sports an exceptional optimization, always fluid and snappy on the saddle of its unwavering 60 frames per second, so much so that it can be the envy of even more projects. high budget.

The other side of the coin, however, brings up a problem of no small importance: the world of The Falconeer, albeit enchanting and geographically wide, it also turns out to be rather hollow. First of all, because the islets are separated by several “virtual nautical miles”, so many that they oblige the user to undertake long panoramic flight sessions that can please the eye, but offer little or nothing in terms of pure entertainment. At the same time, and it is more serious, the experience tends to collapse under the weight of the extreme repetitiveness of the tasks proposed by the various non-playing clients.

There is no task that is not attributable to one of these simplistic macro-typologies: repel an ambush, escort an allied ship from point to point, deliver or retrieve an object, free an outpost guarded by the antagonists.

While it is true that during the campaign the game tries some slight variations on the theme, from stealth challenges to a handful of clashes with more powerful creatures, the originality is totally lost as soon as you move on to the secondary tasks, from which unfortunately it is difficult to escape. if only in the early stages of advancement. Without an adequately diversified progression it is inevitable that even the good intentions of a 3D shooter risk getting lost in the waves of monotony, especially because to complete The Falconeer it takes more than twelve hours: a perhaps excessive duration for what the production has to say in practice.