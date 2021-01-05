The fall of General Electric is a story about corporate verbiage

- Advertisement -

In 2006, Breakingviews criticized General Electric for its dispersion. We argued that “breaking up NBC would make GE a more focused industrial company,” would bring in about $ 35 billion in cash, and would aid CEO Jeff Immelt’s desire to bolster the group’s finances. The only reason GE was staying with the media business was because its executives liked to rub shoulders with celebrities, we wrote.

All of that was true. And the case for raising money and refocusing is hard to refute now that the company is worth 70% less than it was then. But GE’s public relations machine got on the warpath. In particular, he advocated a correction to the phrase in which we said that NBC “rarely” was among the best performers. The WSJ, which had published the column, agreed. We stood firm.

At the time, GE’s tactics were disproportionately aggressive. Why was America’s most admired industrial company so offended by an article that took as its premise the “remarkable job” it had done “managing its eclectic collection of assets” and beating its rivals in the marketplace? The book Lights Out: Pride, Delusion, and the Fall of GE, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, clears up the confusion. GE’s corporate culture was obsessed with the story. Anything that deviated from the chosen narrative, even if it was true, was anathema.

GE’s downfall has been surprising. The company, whose founding myth is found in inventor Thomas Edison but owes more to financier John Pierpont Morgan, has seen its market value drop from $ 600 billion at the beginning of the century to $ 90 billion. It has been expelled from the Dow Jones, where it became the only name that lasted its first 100 years. The rating has been cut. Any reasonable prediction for its future pictures it not as a great industrial monster, but as a manufacturer of jet engines, and perhaps health equipment.

All of this bad news is obvious. But Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann, reporters from the WSJ, tell what’s behind. GE bosses, from Immelt down, believed that they, and the company they worked for, were infallible. Confusing a story with a strategy is the recipe for corporate death. “With Immelt, the company believed that the will to hit the nail could replace math, even when hundreds of thousands of livelihoods are at risk,” the authors summarize. “GE became synonymous with the idea that everything that stood between a company and an arbitrary $ 2 profit target [por acción] it was just wanting it enough. “

Lights Out shows how Immelt, a former football player, crushed internal opposition, including from the council that ruled with an iron fist. A revealing anecdote: Sandy Warner, a longtime director and former chairman of JP Morgan, was ousted from the board for his insistence in 2016 that Immelt accelerate his succession plans.

Hoping to exorcise the demons of GE’s near-death experience during the 2008 crisis, Immelt and his lieutenants (including the man who would succeed him, John Flannery) were hell-bent on finding a transformative operation. The one they made, the purchase of Alstom’s energy assets, was a complete disaster. Lights Out shows that the outcome was clear even before the nearly $ 14 billion purchase closed. However, Immelt’s envoys refused to back down lest they stand in the way of the big boss’s desire to tell the story that GE was back in the business of growing.

The need to tell stories, at all costs, was Immelt’s undoing. Her trust in Beth Comstock, the chief marketing officer, and her belief that the company needed to simply “pick a simple story … and tell it over and over again,” helped the executive team ignore the facts and figures. that got in the way. It also spawned stupid catchphrases like Imagination at Work, which Immelt once declared was “a reason for being.” And he wasted billions on his Predix data analytics and software project.

In the end, Immelt was kindly shown the door and Flannery took his place, only to discover the truth behind the marketing nonsense. The company was largely getting ahead on legal but stupid financial schemes that were running out of cash. It also found that GE’s decision to separate its insurance assets more than a decade earlier had left the company with a deficit of about $ 15 billion. And so on.

As a GE staunch, Flannery proved to be the wrong executive to fix what he and other Immelt acolytes had screwed up. It lasted only 14 months. But his decision to bring Larry Culp to the board, and eventually make him head of the company, showed foresight. Obsessed with numbers and busting out nonsense, Culp was previously CEO of rival group Danaher, which today is worth nearly twice as much as GE.

When Culp took over in 2018, he inherited a worse hand than Immelt received by replacing the legendary Jack Welch just before 9/11. But at least Culp’s mission is no longer intended to be to regain Welch and Immelt’s arrogance. That story is over.

