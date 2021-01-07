Entertainment

“The family did not want to say”: Alejandro Tomassi’s reckless statements about the death of Armando Manzanero

On December 28, Mexico was shocked by the news of the death of the emblematic musician and composer Armando Manzanero, who lost his life due to cardiac arrest due to kidney failure derived from complications from his coronavirus infection. His death shocked the public and the guild, as the artist was one of the greatest composers of the contemporary era and left a legacy of around 400 songs, many of them highly valued by critics and international audiences.

This because His family reported that the Yucatecan lost his life in a hospital in Mexico City on December 28, however actor Alejandro Tomassi said that the respected musician died days before and the fact was concealed by his family in an attempt to keep the situation low profile and not cause a stir so as not to attract the attention of the media, which were keeping an eye on the evolution of the respected musician’s state of health.

It was in an interview for the program First hand where the Mexican histrion, who has participated in multiple projects such as the telenovela The spring He ventured to give his version of events, assuring that Manzanero did not die on the day that the Day of the Innocent Saints is celebrated in Mexico.

The histrion revealed that he himself announced the death to the surprise of the composer's family (Photo: Courtesy Alejandro Tomassi)

“What happens is that the family did not want to say it until later, to prevent the press from going over the weekend. Anyway, I think they said it until Sunday, they had already cremated him, the family had already taken his place, can I explain it? “said the actor and said that he is more than convinced that Armando Manzanero died at least two or three days before his family made it public.

“And I published it without knowing that they (his family) wanted to hide it for two more days and they asked me: ‘Hey, how are you saying that if the man still lives? The family confirmed that he was alive, well and that he was recovering, and on Monday he passed away … “, expressed the actor.

And is that Armando Manzanero was affected by more than the millions of infections in the world by the virus that causes the new COVID-19 disease and he was admitted to a hospital since last December 17, 2020, unfortunately he presented complications despite the fact that the prognosis was encouraging, according to the statements of his family, and died of kidney failure that caused a heart attack.

On December 28, Andrés Manuel López Obrador abruptly ended his conference each morning, announcing the death of the Yucatecan composer (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The singer-songwriter of songs like This afternoon I saw it rain and I’m going to turn off the light throughout his prolific career he wrote more than 400 songs, many of them were recorded and performed on multiple occasions by great figures of Latin music such as Alejandro Fernández, Paulina Rubio, Luis Miguel, Angélica María, Chavela Vargas, Francisco Céspedes, Tania Libertad and Susana Zabaleta.

Throughout his long and acclaimed career, Manzanero received various tributes and recognitions. Just this 2020, the author was recognized in the last installment of the Latin Grammy where Pablo Alborán, Joy Huerta, from the Jesse & Joy duo, Luis Fonsi and Jesús Navarro, from the Reik band, performed some of their greatest hits.

Armando Manzanero was able to receive a last tribute 10 days before he entered the hospital (Photo: EFE / Sáshenka Gutiérrez / File)

The ashes of the emblematic artist of the state of Yucatán, where a few days before his death a House Museum was inaugurated in his honor, were delivered to his family and transferred to his native Mérida, as was the wish of the artist in life.

At the event where he attended at the beginning of December, important Yucatan authorities gathered, and his friends the singers Carlos Cuevas and Coque Muñiz, who showed their admiration without knowing that it would be the last time they would see him alive.

