The family of model Stella Tennant revealed that she committed suicide: “She felt unable to move on”

The death of the top model Stella tennant, on December 22, shocked the world of fashion. It was his own family who announced the “sudden death” of Tennant, without giving further details. But now, three weeks later, he has revealed that he committed suicide because of the mental problems that he suffered. He was 50 years old.

The aristocratic model, granddaughter of Andrew Cavendish, the 11th Duke of Devonshire and Deborah Mitford, was found dead in her home in Duns, Scotland, on the eve of Christmas. Her family has explained in a statement that Stella was “bad for a while ”.

“We are deeply sorry that it was impossible for her to move on, despite the love of those close to her”they added in a statement.

The family has made public the cause of the death of the model because they believe it is important “Create a social conscience” about mental health issues that are often misunderstood and has also asked that her privacy be respected.

Tennant was mother of four children, Marcel, Cecily, Jasmine and Iris, between 15 and 22 years old, as a result of their relationship with David Lasnet, from whom they separated in August after 21 years of marriage.

Her androgynous appearance catapulted her to fashion stardom in the 90s, she walked the parade for top designers of the time and was the muse for Karl Lagerfeld.

The one who was Chanel’s creative director until 2019 discovered her on the cover of Vogue Italia published in 1993 and offered her an exclusive contract as an official image of the firm, although later Tennant would also lend her figure to designers and houses such as Alexander McQueen, Calvin klein, Versace or Prada.

Over the course of her extensive career in the fashion industry, she worked for renowned magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue, while also posing for campaigns for brands such as Hermès and Burberry, among others.

It also appeared in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, dazzling alongside other British supermodels like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Karen Elson.

In Mexico, the National System of Support, Psychological Council and Crisis Intervention by Telephone (SAPTEL) offers telephone assistance 24 hours a day at the number: 0155 5259-8121. In the United States, you can dial + 1-888-628-9454.

At the Buenos Aires Suicide Assistance Center, they attend to anyone in crisis on the free lines 135 from Buenos Aires and GBA or at (54-11) 5275-1135 24 hours a day. There is also the Center for Attention to the Family of the Suicide (CAFS): Tel. (011) 4758-2554 ([email protected] – www.familiardesuicida.com.ar).

In the United States, there is National Network for Suicide Prevention to ask for help; You can call 1-888-628-9454 or 1-800-273-8255, the National Suicide Prevention Service line, to speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days of the week. The CDC also recommends its own policies, prevention programs and practices.

