The fastest SSDs on the market will stop selling: run for them

Intel it is not going through its best moment. The company is losing competitiveness to AMD with astonishing speed, its sales having plummeted against the red company. To avoid being left behind, the company will turn to TSMC to make 5nm chips in the future. Now practically abandon the market of SSD drives months after having sold its entire NAND and SSD segment to SK Hynix for $ 9 billion.

Since last week, Intel has officially discontinued all your SSD drives for desktop computers, including those that used PCI connectors and those that use M.2. Among them we find the Optane 900P, 905P, 800P and M10 ranges.

The fastest SSDs in random loads leave the market

These SSD drives with Xpoint 3D memory they were, at the time of their announcement, the fastest on the market in random loads. The PCI offered high capacities, while the M.2 were available in sizes as low as 16 or 32 GB, ideal for speed up hard drives using this memory as a cache.

Sequential read and write speeds soon stopped being the fastest as the competition progressed. Thus, we find figures around 1 and 2 GB / s, while the competition already far exceeded 3 GB / s. Currently, there are even SSDs that already exceed 7,000 MB / s thanks to the PCIe 4.0 protocol.

The Optane memory, however, offered two excellent benefits. The first was the durability of SSDs compared to the NAND memory used by all SSDs on the market, which was much higher. The second was the speed of random writing and reading, which were many times faster than any other SSD on the market, and made them ideal for accessing files widely dispersed in drives or for copying thousands of small files.

However, it seems that this has not been enough, and Intel stopped accepting orders on January 11, 13 and 15 for the 800p, M10, and 900p and 905P units, respectively. The last date they will ship will be February 26, 2021, after which no more Optane-based SSDs will be delivered, so it may be a good idea to get an SSD if you had thought about it. The units that disappear are therefore:

Optane Memory 900P and 905P – AIC – 280 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB and 1.5 TB

Optane Memory 900P and 905P – U.2 – 280 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB and 1.5 TB

Optane Memory 905P – M.2 – 380 GB

Optane Memory M10 – M.2 – 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB

Optane Memory 800P – M.2 – 58 GB, 118 GB

Intel will continue to make an SSD drive: the H20. These drives are hybrids between QLC and Optane flash memory, not offering the same performance as the Optane-only ones. It is only equipped with some laptops and some OEM devices, so it cannot be purchased separately.

Intel will continue to sell some units for servers and laptops

Unfortunately, Optane memory-only drives will no longer be sold to the consumer sector, and will be relegated to some hybrid notebook and business drive solutions such as the P5800X for servers. Intel will sell its entire NAND memory business to SK Hynix, but will keep all the intellectual property related to Optane and the few products it will continue to sell. With this, Intel seeks to reduce its exposure in the market with different product ranges in which it can hardly compete with respect to the solutions offered by other companies, since, although an SSD is not the best, if it is good enough it is enough to the vast majority of users.

Intel was working on new 3D Xpoint memory for SSDs based on PCIe 4.0, but ultimately it seems that they will not reach the consumer market. The P5800X for servers achieves speeds of 7,200 MB / s, with spectacular random performance with 1.5 million read IOPS.