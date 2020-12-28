The fateful day 28 that unites the deaths of Armando Manzanero, “Chespirito”, José José, Juan Gabriel and “Loco” Valdés

- Advertisement -

The 28 days seem to be linked to important deaths in the Mexican entertainment world: Juan Gabriel (August 28), José José (September 28), Roberto Gómez Bolaños (November 28) and Manuel “El Loco” Valdés (August 28).

The last death occurred at dawn on Monday, December 28, when the death of the composer was confirmed Armando Manzanero. The singer had been hospitalized and intubated for complications of the COVID-19, however, he passed away today at approximately 3:30 am due to a heart attack.

“I have to regret a lot, because they are informing me of the death of Don Armando Manzanero”, declared this Monday, in his usual morning lecture, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “I no longer want to continue with this press conference, it is over, we are just going to put it, if they have it … well, this is it and always remember it fondly”Said the Mexican president, who ended his conference with the song I like of the late Manzanero.

On December 17, Manzanero’s family reported that the singer-songwriter had been hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus. A couple of days later it was revealed that he had been intubated. However, just as it was announced that his health had improved and he would be extubated, his death was announced earlier this week.

On Sunday morning, August 28, 2016, Juan Gabriel gave his last breath: he had lost his life to cardiac arrest at his home in Santa Monica, California, at the age of 66. News that fell like a bomb to the entire planet.

In the houses of Mexico, families began to remember their music, the radio broadcasters dedicated several days to programming the songs of his legacy, on television his concerts and films were repeated on each station, the topic of conversation in the streets was the death of the icon that with its song and lyrics fell in love with generations.

Born in Parácuaro, Michoacán, on January 7, 1950, Alberto Aguilera Valadéz worked as an actor, musician, composer, record producer, and his charitable works positioned him in the field of philanthropy. He was the author of more than 1,800 songs, many of which have been recorded as ballads, salsas, rancheras, mariachi sounds, norteñas, boleros, a Sinaloan band, pop, disco, chicanas and even lullabies.

After his death, all kinds of news emerged: the fate of his inheritance, his debts with the treasury, hidden loves, inconsistencies in his biographical series, the appearance of illegitimate children… and the rumors about the certainty of his death.

It was on September 28, 2019 when one of the most emblematic voices in music in Mexico faded.

José José’s death impacted the world of song throughout Latin America. He died at 71 years of age from complications derived from pancreatic cancer that he suffered.

Not only Mexico mourned his loss. Beyond the borders of the Aztec country, international media headlines highlighted the death of the singer and recalled in shock the professional career of the one who will be forever remembered as a legend.

The BBC, he Washington Post, France 24 and The country are some of the media that dedicated various texts to José José, recalling the artist’s beginnings and some of the themes that catapulted him to fame in the 1970s.

Roberto Gómez Bolaños died on November 28, 2014, at age 85, at his home in Cancun, for a heart failure.

Better known as Chespirito, was the creator of unforgettable characters like El Chavo, El Chapulín Colorado and Dr. Chapatín, among others. His hit comedy show managed to conquer the hearts of several generations from different countries that to this day they remember it fondly despite the passage of time.

He also starred in Mexican films, written and acted by himself as, “El chanfle”, “El chanfle 2”, “Don Ratón and Don Ratero”, “Charrito and wind music”. And far from his well-known characters on television, he also ventured into theater with the play “11 y 12”, with which he offered 28,000 performances.

His fame crossed borders, becoming an icon in Latin America. The nickname comes from a Castilianization of the English author Shakespeare, and was given by the film director Agustín P. Delgado, who considered Roberto Gómez Bolaños a little Shakespeare.

In 2004 he married Florinda Meza, who played ‘Mrs. Florinda‘in the famous children’s series, and had six children from his first marriage to Graciela Fernández.

The actor and comedian, Manuel “Loco” Valdés, died this year after a tough battle with cancer that plagued him for several years.

It was in April 2017 when Manuel “Loco” Valdés was diagnosed with skin cancer, since then he has waged a tough battle to eliminate the disease from his body.

El “Loco” Valdés was born in Mexico City on January 29, 1931 and is part of a family with a great tradition in the world of entertainment, as well as one of the most beloved dynasties in Mexico.

Germán Valdés, known as “Tin Tan” (1915-1973) was one of the great figures of Mexican cinema between the 1940s and 1970s, while Ramón Valdés, known as “Mr Ramon” in El Chavo del 8 between 1923-1988, and Antonio “The mouse” Valdés, constituted a before and after in Mexican comedy.

