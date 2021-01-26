The fathers of the children and the mother’s family were most responsible…

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

When the economic conservatism of the community and the Church’s historical view of women came together, the chances of the pregnant girl getting a fair go were negligible.

As far as I can see it is Eoghan Harris best reviewed the report on the Mother and Child Homes. Her was considerate, truthful and very fundamental judgment.

What angered Eoghan was that the other commentators wanted to lay all the blame for what had happened on the Church and the State.

Eoghan was not a man who would defend the Church or the State if it were not justified but he was acutely aware that the fathers of the children and the family of the mother were most responsible.

Those poor girls were not the nuns who left pregnant. They were not and, as a woman has already told me, it was not the Holy Spirit who did the deed either.

It was usually the relatives of the woman carrying the child who was brought to the maternity home. It was then left in the hands of the nuns.

That much is indeed stated in the published report.

The clergy are not always treated fairly…

The fathers of the children and the mother’s family were largely responsible for the cruel way they were treated. The institutions of the State and the Church helped him, it is said.

Eoghan Harris quoted Enda Kenny as speaking over two years ago:

“It’s not how the nuns broke into the homes and kidnapped the children. We handed them over to them to avoid the gossip of the scoundrels. ”

It took a while for a Church spokesman to speak on behalf of the nuns. The leaders of the Church are so much on their guard at this time that they are reluctant to open their mouths on any such matter.

Archbishop Eamon Martin finally spoke and said that the religious orders should not be blamed. It was time for him.

What exactly is being attributed to nuns in any way? From my acquaintance with nuns they have always been a very effective group.

I believe they would do their best to keep the little ones safe.

Does anyone claim to let them die for the purpose of negligence?

Yes, you will be told, but far more children were lost in those homes than there were children dying across the country.

That is the truth, but I have not yet heard any clear explanation as to why.

Could it be that the combination of so many children has caused a strong spread of disease in the homes?

The State was supposed to oversee the administration of the houses. They didn’t do it and it’s a shame they didn’t.

As for the priests, they were always on their toes preaching against any girl who had been mistreated.

The first Sunday that Patrick Pearse went to Mass in Ros Muc the priest was to give a sermon like that.

He said he would not bother that day because a gentleman was present.

Pearse called the short story he wrote about ‘An Deargadaol’.

Eoghan Harris is a man with a great understanding of history. He referred to the change in people’s attitudes towards the adopted child, the fern child, after the Famine.

Over two years ago I myself wrote an article here about the big change. It is available here.

Strong farmers emerged after the Famine. Subdivision of land ceased. The eldest son will receive the farm from now on. The rest of the family, especially the daughters, were a problem.

They were the children of the same farmers who went to the priesthood.

When the economic conservatism of the community and the Church ‘s historical view of women came together, the chances of a pregnant girl getting a fair go were slim.