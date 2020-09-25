The fattest man in the world defeated Corona

Mexico City: Juan Pedro Franco, 36, weighing 208 kg, has shocked the world by defeating the corona virus.

According to the American News Agency, Juan Pedro Franco, who is suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic lung disease in Mexico, weighs 208 kg, which is a world record, but two weeks ago he was confirmed to have corona.

Juan Pedro Franco suffered severe headaches and difficulty breathing during Code-19, but was beaten by a 36-year-old Guinness Book of World Record winner of the world’s fattest man under the supervision of specialist doctors. Didi

Juan Franco’s team of physicians treating obesity told the media that it was difficult for people with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease to beat Corona, and that Franco was also obese.

Dr Antonio added that Juan Pedro Franco’s recovery from the coronavirus was unusual and could be called a miracle.