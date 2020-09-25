Latest newsTop Stories

The fattest man in the world defeated Corona

By Brian Adam
Franco, 36, was named the Guinness Book of World Records for the fattest person in 2017, according to AFP.
The Fattest Man In The World Defeated Corona

The Conjuring’ will have a spin-off series more chilling than the movies

Plans are revealed to turn the Warren File: 'The Conjuring' cinematic universe into a chilling horror series. What part of the story will it tell? Without...
How to change the default notes app in Windows 10

If you have a Windows computer, you will know very well that notepads are those documents that we can easily create and do not...
Tom Cruise as Iron Man in the sequel to Doctor Strange

It is said that several trips are being planned for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Tom Cruise would be Iron Man. Marvel...
How to scan documents with your iPhone without installing a third-party app

Mobile phones have proven in recent years that they are not only a tool for making phone calls and surfing the Internet, but they...
Mexico City: Juan Pedro Franco, 36, weighing 208 kg, has shocked the world by defeating the corona virus.

According to the American News Agency, Juan Pedro Franco, who is suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic lung disease in Mexico, weighs 208 kg, which is a world record, but two weeks ago he was confirmed to have corona.

Juan Pedro Franco suffered severe headaches and difficulty breathing during Code-19, but was beaten by a 36-year-old Guinness Book of World Record winner of the world’s fattest man under the supervision of specialist doctors. Didi

Juan Franco’s team of physicians treating obesity told the media that it was difficult for people with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease to beat Corona, and that Franco was also obese.

Dr Antonio added that Juan Pedro Franco’s recovery from the coronavirus was unusual and could be called a miracle.

