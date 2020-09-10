EntertainmentMoviesNetflixTech News

The feature that put the film world on the warpath comes to Netflix

By Brian Adam
The Feature That Put The Film World On The Warpath

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It was in October of last year that we learned that Netlfix had the intention of copying a function that is highly demanded when viewing some content such as podcasts, YouTube videos, radio programs, etc., and that is that we can enjoy something that lasts an hour in less time, or more. How? Well, varying the playback speed to speed it up or slow it down.

Just to mention something like that the filmmakers, actors and other professionals of the medium raised the cry to the sky crying out against the integrity of their works, arguing that they were conceived, created, developed and delivered to the public to enjoy them in a very specific way, not at 0.5x, 1.5x or 2.0x. So after the storm, Reed Hastings seemed to back down a bit but now they have come back strong and the option begins to be available starting today, August 3.

Slower … or faster

As they have published from the streaming video platform, the update has begun to be released in such a way that in the coming days (or weeks) it will reach all the devices on which it is present, in the form of a new control that we will have available at the bottom left of the screen, as you can see from the mockup that the Americans published a few months ago just below.

New feature to speed up streaming on Netflix.

Tapping on it, we will alternate different speeds that will allow the movie to slow down or series that we are watching, or accelerate it. In total we will have four (new) ways of seeing that content, in addition to the normal one, 1x, and they are 0.5x, 0.75x, 1.25x and 1.5x. This parameter cannot be configured by default in the app and it will have to be made video by video to prevent the rush that we have at any given moment from ending up spreading to all the activity we carry out on the platform.

Obviously, the time elapsed since the first Netflix announcement last year, until its implementation these days, has been dedicated to analyzing how to avoid that the contents are not degraded by that speed change. Sound is one of the first to be damaged, where performances cease to have the original intensity. For this reason, from Netflix they have announced that they have worked on the automatic correction of the “tone in the audio at faster and slower speeds”.

In addition to the above, acknowledge having taken into account “the concerns of some creators […] That is why we have limited the speed range playback and we require members to vary the speed each time they watch something new, rather than correcting their settings based on the last speed they used. it will lose synchronization in no time What do you think of this function?

