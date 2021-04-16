The fiber touches the 12 million lines, 7 of alternative operators

The expansion of the optical fiber is unstoppable and not even the refusal of a neighbor to pass the fiber can stop it. Spain has fewer and fewer white and gray fiber areas, that is, those that will not have ultra-broadband in less than three years. The latest figures published by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) show this. In February of this year, there were 11.7 million active fiber lines in Spain. In addition, alternative operators to Movistar exceed the 7 million active lines for the first time. We review these and other figures after the jump.

Fiber optic connections to the home (FTTH) reached 11.7 million lines at the end of February 2021, according to data on the telecommunications market published by the CNMC. If we look back over the previous year, we must highlight the increase of 1.3 million FTTH lines compared to the loss of 0.7 million lines with ADSL technology.

Telecommunications statistics – February 2021

Movistar has 4.6 million lines while alternative operators have exceeded 7 million lines for the first time. HFC cable remains totally stagnant with 2.1 million lines. For its part, Movistar has 950,000 active ADSL lines and the rest of the operators accumulate a total of 762,000 active lines. We are close to having less than 1.5 million copper lines in operation in Spain, meeting the goal of completely shutting down this network by 2025 (the 3G mobile network will also shut down).

The 81.8% of total lines focuses on the three main operators, Movistar, Orange (including Jazztel) and Vodafone (including Ono). However, not all of them closed the same February. Movistar lost 12,700 broadband lines, Orange gained 500 lines and Vodafone dropped 5,100. Grupo MásMóvil was the winner with 29,400 lines and the rest of the virtual operators had 23,100 lines.

On mobile, the three main operators accounted for almost the 75.4% of all mobile lines From the market. Grupo MásMóvil and MVNOs posted positive net portability balances, while Orange, Vodafone and Movistar posted negative balances. In February, 653,000 operator changes were registered, the record for this 2021 at the moment, although far from the figures of September and October of the previous year. Finally, it should be noted that M2M lines stood at 7.85 million lines, 14.3% more than a year ago.