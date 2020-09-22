The fight against money laundering starts with cross-border transparency

The big banks want you to know that the news that they processed hundreds of billions of dollars of potentially dubious funds is old and not necessarily relevant to the current fight against money laundering. That is only partially true. The leak of details of thousands of suspicious transactions reveals that financial institutions and authorities could do much more to combat the financing of terrorism, corruption and other global evils.

Shares of large lenders such as HSBC, Barclays and Deutsche Bank plunged on Monday after reports that many had moved allegedly illicit money despite spotting red flags. BuzzFeed News collected about 2,100 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) submitted to the US Treasury’s Financial Crime Control Network (FinCen) and shared them with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other outlets.

The behavior of the banks is less scandalous than some of the headlines would have you believe. Rather than blocking potential criminal transfers, banks are supposed to submit suspicious activity reports to regulatory bodies. This is in part because anti-money laundering systems jump in with many legitimate transactions – the so-called “false positive” rate can be around 90%, according to one expert. The problem is that authorities are inundated with SARs: FinCen alone has received nearly 700,000 this year. The reports are piling up in understaffed regulatory agencies, waiting to be investigated … or not.

Banks could improve their systems to detect money laundering. At the moment they are based on hard and fast rules, as if the transactions involve round numbers. An even better solution would be for governments to require companies and individuals to be completely transparent about the source and final destination of the money. That would make it more difficult for banks to plead ignorance about the nature of the transactions they handle, or to argue that competitors will simply take the business.

However, eliminating complex networks of shell companies is politically difficult. The most realistic thing is that the different agencies and banks cooperate more closely. For the time being, a global bank that uncovers a suspicious money trail spanning Russia, Argentina, Britain and Switzerland, would submit four separate reports. The different countries would likely investigate separately, and the bank might not hear from any of them.

This zealous surveillance of information creates loopholes in which crime thrives, such as the financing of terrorism detailed in the latest leaks. Banks deserve some of the blame for handling dubious transfers, but a more effective fight against money laundering begins with cross-border transparency.

