Latest news

‘The final twist is near’ – Wednesday is the target for Brexit talks says Barnier

By Brian Adam
0
0
'The final twist is near' - Wednesday is the target for Brexit talks says Barnier
'the Final Twist Is Near' Wednesday Is The Target

Must Read

Game Reviews

Cyberpunk 2077 Recensione: il nuovo capolavoro degli autori di The Witcher

Brian Adam - 0
Ci siamo lasciati sedurre e rovinare dalle ammalianti spire di Night City: ecco com'è andato il nostro viaggio nella perdizione di un GDR indimenticabile.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_68gGKI83LE Ci...
Read more
Facebook

Twitter Fleets: Is Twitter’s New Stories Feature Really a Good Idea?

Brian Adam - 0
After a successful test, we can now post messages and posts worldwide on Twitter that will disappear after 24 hours. Although the Twitter...
Read more
Google

How to navigate faster in Google Chrome on Android using gestures

Brian Adam - 0
Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers for Android, in addition to being pre-installed on the vast majority of mobiles....
Read more
Apps

How to change the phone number in WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp allows modify the number linked to the WhatsApp account on the same phone or a new one. This transfers all your account...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It would be a ‘significant failure’ if a deal was not struck, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin, with Brexit talks still in a quandary

'The final twist is near' - Wednesday is the target for Brexit talks says Barnier

Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator, has set a new deadline for the Brexit talks and warned that the talks will not continue after Wednesday.

At an information session for MEPs and EU ambassadors in Brussels, Barnier said the talks were “very close to the final” and that negotiations were expected to continue until mid-week but that was the end.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that failing to reach a market would be a ‘significant failure’ and would “unnecessarily disrupt” the economy in various countries.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the news from Michel Barnier was “very desperate”.

“I would say he is quite desperate, and of course very cautious about his ability to make progress today,” Coveney said.

Michel Barnier warned the UK that member states would not accept any deal if the UK enacted the Internal Market Bill and the Finance Bill.

That legislation which Britain intends to introduce would be in breach of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Protecting fair competition, allowing fishing by European Union fishermen in the British sea, and a dispute resolution system in the event of a breach of contract, are the most contentious issues in the negotiations.

EU leaders will meet on Thursday to vote on an agreement or begin their preparations for Brexit without a deal. Provisional legislation would need to be introduced to keep air travel away.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will have a telephone conversation with Boris Johnson of Britain today in order to find some way out of the impasse.

Also in Brussels today, Minister Michael Gove will meet with Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, to discuss the implications of the withdrawal treaty and the arrangements made for Northern Ireland, so that there would be no hard border on this island, whether there is a market or not.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

My imprisonment for the Irish language – a new book by Brian Ó Baoill to be launched tonight

Brian Adam - 0
A total of fifteen people went to prison between 1977 and 1992 for refusing to buy TV licenses in protest against RTÉ. One...
Read more
Latest news

Mediobanca could be the white knight of Unicredit

Brian Adam - 0
Enrico Cuccia founded Mediobanca after World War II as a bulwark of Italian capitalism against the confiscating hands of an increasingly meddling government....
Read more
Latest news

Sony and other Japanese manufacturers push for renewables

Brian Adam - 0
Sony and other Japanese firms push for renewables. Customers like Apple have committed to carbon-neutral supply chains as early as 2030. But...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©