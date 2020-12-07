‘The final twist is near’ – Wednesday is the target for Brexit talks says Barnier

It would be a ‘significant failure’ if a deal was not struck, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin, with Brexit talks still in a quandary

Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator, has set a new deadline for the Brexit talks and warned that the talks will not continue after Wednesday.

At an information session for MEPs and EU ambassadors in Brussels, Barnier said the talks were “very close to the final” and that negotiations were expected to continue until mid-week but that was the end.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that failing to reach a market would be a ‘significant failure’ and would “unnecessarily disrupt” the economy in various countries.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the news from Michel Barnier was “very desperate”.

“I would say he is quite desperate, and of course very cautious about his ability to make progress today,” Coveney said.

Michel Barnier warned the UK that member states would not accept any deal if the UK enacted the Internal Market Bill and the Finance Bill.

That legislation which Britain intends to introduce would be in breach of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Protecting fair competition, allowing fishing by European Union fishermen in the British sea, and a dispute resolution system in the event of a breach of contract, are the most contentious issues in the negotiations.

EU leaders will meet on Thursday to vote on an agreement or begin their preparations for Brexit without a deal. Provisional legislation would need to be introduced to keep air travel away.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will have a telephone conversation with Boris Johnson of Britain today in order to find some way out of the impasse.

Also in Brussels today, Minister Michael Gove will meet with Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, to discuss the implications of the withdrawal treaty and the arrangements made for Northern Ireland, so that there would be no hard border on this island, whether there is a market or not.