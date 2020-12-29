The fingerprint reader of the Xiaomi Mi 11 also measures the heart rate

- Advertisement -

Like many other smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi 11 loaned this afternoon incorporates an under-screen fingerprint sensor, but this one in particular has an added functionality: a heart rate monitor. The under-screen optical fingerprint scanner takes a photo of your finger and determines the heart rate using a technique known as photoplethysmography (PPG). This fingerprint scanner has been supplied by the Chinese manufacturer Goodix. With the launch of Xiaomi Mi 11, we are pleased to share that Goodix SENSOR’s ultra-thin optical fingerprint scanner was successfully applied again on this new flagship. Its ultra-slim form factor leaves more internal space in the Mi 11’s slim body without compromising its excellent performance. A quick update on the ultra-thin optical sensor enables the Mi 11’s heart rate monitoring function for the first time, which can read heart rate as accurately as a bracelet / smartwatch. Although PPG is not the most accurate way to measure your heart rate, it is a convenient way to get an idea of ​​your heart rate when you don’t have access to professional medical equipment. In addition to the heart rate sensor, the Mi 11 arrives with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, 2K AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP 8K main camera and SOUND BY Harman Kardon dual speakers.