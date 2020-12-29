Tech NewsMobileAndroidXiaomi

The fingerprint reader of the Xiaomi Mi 11 also measures the heart rate

By Abraham
0
0
Xiaomi Mi 11 Sensor De Ritmo Cardiaco En Pantalla.jpg
Xiaomi Mi 11 Sensor De Ritmo Cardiaco En Pantalla.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Like many other smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi 11 loaned this afternoon incorporates an under-screen fingerprint sensor, but this one in particular has an added functionality: a heart rate monitor. The under-screen optical fingerprint scanner takes a photo of your finger and determines the heart rate using a technique known as photoplethysmography (PPG). This fingerprint scanner has been supplied by the Chinese manufacturer Goodix. With the launch of Xiaomi Mi 11, we are pleased to share that Goodix SENSOR’s ultra-thin optical fingerprint scanner was successfully applied again on this new flagship. Its ultra-slim form factor leaves more internal space in the Mi 11’s slim body without compromising its excellent performance. A quick update on the ultra-thin optical sensor enables the Mi 11’s heart rate monitoring function for the first time, which can read heart rate as accurately as a bracelet / smartwatch. Although PPG is not the most accurate way to measure your heart rate, it is a convenient way to get an idea of ​​your heart rate when you don’t have access to professional medical equipment. In addition to the heart rate sensor, the Mi 11 arrives with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, 2K AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP 8K main camera and SOUND BY Harman Kardon dual speakers.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

The Xiaomi Mi 11 can measure the pulse with the fingerprint reader under the screen

Brian Adam - 0
Yesterday, Xiaomi presented its main high-end mobile for 2021, the Xiaomi Mi 11. The first with Snapdragon and many other interesting features,...
Read more
Android

Samsung has devised how to hide the front camera behind the screen: make the screen move

Brian Adam - 0
The next evolutionary step for mobile phones seems obvious: manage to hide the front camera behind the screen itself in order to...
Read more
Android

The hidden camera under the screen of the ZTE Axon 20 5G has a trick: it is actually two screens and a video explains...

Brian Adam - 0
Mobile phones reduced their bezels to bring the screen as close to the sides as possible and maximize viewing space, but that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©