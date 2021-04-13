The first Apple Event of 2021 will be on April 20 …

- Advertisement -

Coincidences or non-coincidences, Siri missed the final date of the first Apple Event in 2021. It will be April 20 and among so many rumors and reports, now it is expected that the new iPad Pro and the long-awaited AirTags can be appreciated. This that happened in the early hours of this Tuesday, today Apple makes it official sending the traditional invitations.

The success of the Apple Event was announced by Siri thanks to the users

Siri reveals Apple  Event April 20 pic.twitter.com/kTu19kG6UW – H🦋ART (@ohHrishikesh) April 13, 2021

Just by saying “Hey Siri, Apple Event” you already had the date of the next event. Even so, Siri was not limited and commented that it will be in Apple Park offering details on the Apple website. The strangest thing is that absolutely nothing was shown on the page. The only confirmed event was WWDC21.

In this first event of the year, Apple is expected to launch new iPad Pro (11 and 12.9 inches), in addition to revealing the new mini-LED screen that will incorporate one of the two models. It was recently announced that there will be a considerable delay in the production of the larger model, so the launch of that model could be slowed down.

Apple has changed the date of two of its most important events

Apparently, those of Cupertino had to make important changes in the dates of their last events. Let’s not forget what happened the year before. Instead of 1 or 2 events there were 3 at the end of the year between September and November. Now, Instead of happening in March it was postponed until this month of April.

In addition to announcing this important date, Do not forget that the latest operating system releases are pending. Especially the most watched version is iOS 14.5 along with watchOS 7.4. Probably during the next few hours the Release Candidate version will be released and during the event on Tuesday, April 20, the final versions.