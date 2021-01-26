The first benchmarks of the Exynos chip with AMD GPUs aim very high

- Advertisement -

In 2019, Samsung and AMD announced a partnership to bring Radeon technology to smartphones. Just a few weeks ago, at the unveiling event for the latest Exynos 2100 chip, Samsung dropped its plans to include an AMD GPU in a “next flagship.” At the time, the Ice Universe leak source fixed that we would see a future Exynos chipset with an AMD GPU this year and it could come to the Galaxy Z Fold3. Without a doubt, the idea of ​​carrying a phone in your pocket that can be unfolded into the form of a tablet to enjoy games with good graphics sounds really good. Now, the same source has provided some more details about GPUs made by Samsung-AMD. According to the source, these GPUs will appear in the second or third quarter of this year, and will be used in the next generation Exynos 1xxx and 2xxx processors. On the other hand, a report published by ITHome reveals scores of the chip in question in the GFXBench graphical benchmark, which apparently have been published on a Korean website. If true, the upcoming Exynos chip with an AMD GPU outstrips the A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12 in three shared GFXBench benchmarks.

Test Exynos SoC with AMD GPU A14 Bionic

GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 181.8 FPS 146.4 FPS GFXBench Aztec Normal 138.25 FPS 79.8 FPS GFXBench Aztec High School 58 FPS 30.5 FPS

As can be seen from the table, the graphics performance of the Exynos chip with AMD GPUs is well above what Apple’s A14 Bionic can achieve. Now the A14 Bionic is one of the most powerful SoCs out there, and Apple’s internal chip has outperformed the best Qualcomm has to offer in recent years. So it’s quite surprising to see an Exynos SoC with an AMD GPU outperform Apple’s latest and greatest chip by such a large margin. If so, it would be a great goal for Samsung, but we will have to wait to find out if it is true.