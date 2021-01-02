The first benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 11 show a power consumption out of the ordinary

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has been one of the first manufacturers to use the Snapdragon 888 in a flagship, the recently announced Mi 11. Now that the device is available in China, the first benchmarks are already available. However, it appears that Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip does not deliver on all counts. Various Mi 11 benchmarks have been published by various analysts on Weibo, including Geekbench, GFXBench, AnTutu, SPECInt, 3DMark, PUBG: Mobile, and Genshin Impact. These results have been compared and analyzed by Golden Reviewer on YouTube. In the performance section, the Snapdragon 888 shows a clear increase over the Snapdragon 865 and even surpasses the Apple A13 Bionic in Geekbench. While raw performance is better, Qualcomm seems to have done it at the cost of energy efficiency. First of all, in AnTuTu, the results show a sharp 12 ° C temperature rise and a 4% battery consumption at the end of the test. While the battery loss is to be expected, most flagships only show a temperature rise of 4-5 ° C.

The SPECint benchmark shows 26% more performance from the more powerful Cortex-X1 core at 2.84 GHz compared to the Cortex-A77 of the Snapdragon 865 at the same frequency, but the power consumption seems to be huge as it is a 65 % higher. As for the midsize core in the same benchmark, the 2.42GHz Snapdragon 888’s Cortex-A78 cores offer only a 7% performance boost over the same 865 cores, but appear to consume 25% more power – 1.88 W compared to 1.5 W on the 865. Higher power and temperature consumption means a greater likelihood of reduced performance with sustained workloads. In a PUBG: Mobile test, when setting the HDR + picture mode, the phone was drawing a current of between 0.8-1A and could maintain a stable 60fps rate all the time without producing a lot of heat. The battery dropped from 86% to 77% after about 30 minutes of play. Based on these numbers, it appears that the total power consumption is between 3.2 and 4 W, which is roughly the same as that of the Snapdragon 865. The 3DMark Wild Life stress test did not show any tangible improvement compared to the Mi 10 Pro. However, the Genshin Impact game put the Mi 11 on top as the device reached 50 ° C within 10 minutes of play and dropped from 60 fps to around 30 fps due to the temperature rise. The initial numbers are quite puzzling but it is still too early to judge the phone. We will have to wait to be able to test it and of course to future firmware updates that could improve performance.