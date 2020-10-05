Latest newsTech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsMobileReviewsWindows

The first clues appear about a possible YouTube application for Windows 10

By Abraham
0
17
Ejrok3iwaaau Jk
Ejrok3iwaaau Jk

Abraham

Google offers its applications for different platforms but it is striking that the search engine company does not have some of its most iconic proposals in Windows 10. This is the case of YouTube, the streaming video platform that can be accessed via the web from Windows computers or by using third-party utilities but little else.

And so it has been until now, as everything seems to indicate that Google is working on a specific application . After several years, YouTube will finally have a native client that can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store for use on Windows 10 computers.

The jump to Windows 10

A development echoed in Aggiornamenti Lumia that could adopt the universal application system (UWP) but with some advantages of progressive web applications . In addition, the arrival of an official application could mean that we do not have to depend on the web client and at the same time that we can avoid the use of third-party developer applications.

Ejrok3iwaaau Jk

This version that could be downloaded from the Microsoft Store could offer better features such as support for HDR video natively and unify the experience that can be obtained both in the desktop web version and in the app for computers with Windows 10 and Xbox .

In addition, being a UWP it would have access to a wide range of APIs , which would guarantee a better integration with different functions of Windows 10.

We have seen how Microsoft and Google have strengthened their ties in recent times . Microsoft’s commitment to Android to shape the Surface Duo or how Edge has come to adopt Chromium are the best examples. And the possible arrival in the future of YouTube in the form of an app, could perhaps be the first of others to reach the Microsoft Store.

For now, however, there are no details of when Google could be encouraged to publish the application in the Microsoft Store (if it finally does) and what are the advantages that it can offer so that users forget the classic web client.

