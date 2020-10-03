The first direct observation of a planet outside the solar system

London: In the world of astronomy, every month there are reports of an exoplanet outside the solar system which is not observed directly but is detected by gravitational waves or its effect. Now, however, a team of international experts has seen a planet for the first time.

The planet is located 63 light-years from Earth orbiting the gas star, Beta Pectoris C. This star is very young and active, only 23 million years old. It is still surrounded by gas and dust, as well as many planets. So far two such discoveries have been made.

For the first time, experts have also noticed its light and mass. Due to its young age, the formation of planets can be understood to a great extent by researching it.

It is important to note that so far no exoplanets have been observed directly, but now with the help of modern technology, a planet has been observed. It should be noted that it was discovered directly many years ago but it was not observed directly. It should be noted that exoplanets have been seen and felt only under gravity or staggering.

According to French astronomer Anne Marie Legrange, a planet was discovered around the star 16 years ago, but recently another planet was observed near it, which was confirmed by gravity, and this planet C was named.

Matthias Novak, a British member of the Exogravity team, then observed and photographed Beta Pictures C for the first time. The study was published in the October 2 issue of the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.