The first gay kiss, Stephen Fry’s visit and the adventures of Tadhg – celebrating 25 years of Ros na Rún

By Brian Adam
TG4 will begin tonight with a special series of programs celebrating the 25th anniversary of Ros na Rún, the Gaeltacht soap opera

The first gay kiss, Stephen Fry's visit and the adventures of Tadhg - celebrating 25 years of Ros na Rún

It will be broadcast tonight on TG4 the first program in a special series that will celebrate for 25 years of Ros na Rún.

The six-part series, which focuses on well-known characters, looks back at the major events that have taken place in the Irish language soap opera over the past 25 years. Ros na Rún.

The six-part series will be broadcast between now and Christmas and give people a chance to revisit some of the most watched scenes for the program, including the first gay kiss and Stephen Fry’s visit to the Gaeltacht village.

The story of Taigh Uí Dhíreáin, the most famous publican, undertaker and scavenger of the Gaeltacht village will be explored in tonight’s edition.

The infamous bartender has drawn many pints and buried many in his cell and the Ros na Rún archive will look back at some of Tadhg ‘s highlights and worst times.

Speaking about the 25th anniversary of the Gaeltacht soap, the series’ director, Deirdre Ní Fhlatharta, said that “putting the series together brought tears of joy and loneliness”.

“We had a wonderful journey going down the road of ideas as we pulled material from the wonderful archive of Ros na Rún which contains so many dark, funny and wonderfully written storylines.

“It was stressful to edit because there was so much choice, and it was also lonely because we have lost so many wonderful characters from the Ros na Rún family over the years.

“We hope that our loyal audience will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed producing it,” said Deirdre Ní Fhlatharta.

In 1995 Eo Teilifís and Tyrone Productions won the contract to produce the soap opera Ros na Rún for Teilifís na Gaeilge. It was the largest single commission in Irish television history at the time.

A mock town was built for the soap opera, located near Eo Teilifís’ headquarters in Ballyard, Spiddal, and the program has provided employment for hundreds of people over the past 26 years.

The 25th series will begin on September 22nd Ros na Rún on TG4.

