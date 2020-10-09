The first Google Go camera with night mode can now be downloaded: install Gcam Go on your mobile

Google recently improved its camera app for the smaller version of Android, called Android Go. Official for the most basic phones, we already have a adaptation of Gcam Go for other mobiles that includes the latest innovation: night mode. Do you want to install it? You just have to download the Apk.

The modifications of the Google camera have managed to bring this excellent application to a good number of phones beyond the Pixels. And not only has the ‘normal’ version been adapted, it is also working on Camera Go, the capture software developed for the most basic phones. Even with the new night mode: it can now be downloaded.

Gcam Go by Greatness, first with night mode

Google’s smaller camera appeared in Apk form shortly after the first Android Go was released. This version has not had too many adaptations since the developers focus on the full Gcam, so it was not until the inclusion of night mode that the ‘mods’ are becoming popular. The first functional one that includes this mode is Greatness.

It is not the first Greatness ‘mod’ with the Gcam Go, but it is the first to include night mode among the application options. It has portrait mode, offers Google processing, includes video recording and also beauty improvements for the front camera (even though Google doesn’t quite like it). In addition, it also makes use of the night mode. With more than decent results.

Photos taken with the Gcam Go on the OnePlus Nord

The Gcam Go’s night mode offers illuminated shots even in twilight (as shown in the example above). It is enough to activate this mode from the settings (gear wheel), press the fire button (the icon changes to a moon) and hold the mobile as firmly as possible while shooting with different exposure. The results are not as good as those offered by the full Gcam, but they don’t stray too far. Of course, the resolution of the shots drops to 1,600 x 1,200 pixels.

You can download the Greatness Gcam Go from Celso Azevedo’s page. At first is valid for the vast majority of Android, although perhaps on your mobile it does not finish working as it should (something usual in the modified Google camera). However, by trying you do not lose anything.