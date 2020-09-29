The first iPhone 12 will hit stores next week, which ones?

Little by little, the deadlines set by some information published in recent days are being met. Those that come to confirm that the launch of the new iPhone 12 will be staggered and that it will not arrive, as on other occasions, suddenly. That is why today we have to focus on those models that will be in stores next October and that, as expected, will soon begin their distribution.

According to Jon Prosser, one of the leading leakers of the Apple ecosystem, The first iPhone 12s will begin arriving in distributors next week, on the same Monday, October 5, around the only two models that will be officially available: both the 6.1-inch smartphone “not Pro”, and the so-called “Mini” that confirms its name and that will enjoy a screen of only 5.4 inches with notch and Face ID.

The storage of the new iPhone 12

In addition to the fact that these two models will be the ones that will officially hit stores in the coming weeks, the same information indicates that both terminals will be sold in three storage configurations: 64, 128 and 256 gigabytes, something that is already traditional in Apple in the models that are not the top of the range, for which it always reserves larger capacities such as 512GB. Be that as it may, everything seems to be within normal limits for dates that have moved this year because of the coronavirus.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5thThe shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4 (Definitely the final marketing name) -64 / 128 / 256iPhone 12 6.1-64 / 128 / 256Event on October 13, as I mentioned before.

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

In addition to that arrival in the stores of the new terminals, or the capacities that each model will have, we have also known what will be the minimum amount of gigs that the iPhone 12 Pro will have in this generation, which goes up to 128, so Apple takes a new step with each new generation. Remember that in 2019, with the iPhone 11 Pro, the minimum storage was 64GB, something that is practically impossible to manage today if it is not with the help of cloud apps to store documents, photos, videos, etc.

In which the sources of the information are also reaffirmed is that October 13 will be the time when Apple carries out its digital keynote presentation of all the iPhone 12, the full range, although two of those devices, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, end up landing in stores in November and with a delay of several weeks.

