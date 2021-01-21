The first Mac Pro was gifted by Tim Cook to Donald Trump

- Advertisement -

The Trump administration officially ended yesterday with the inauguration of the new president Joe Biden. A new report published by David Enrich of the New York Times has revealed a curious background: Tim Cook, in fact, would have given to the former President the first Mac Pro produced at the Flex Factory in Austin.

As we show in the table at the bottom, in fact, the computer is described as the first Mac Pro manufactured at the Texas factory. The news emerged following the publication of the final financial report of the 45th administration, and includes all the gifts that have been made by the CEOs of the main American companies to the president: inside we also find gifts from the CEO of Boeing, the executive Chairman of Ford, but also a UFC belt.

Cook preferred instead donate a $ 5,999 Mac Pro to the tycoon, but without the now iconic 849 Euro wheels or the monitor.

The Mac Pro was at the center of a discussion with the Trump administration: according to some reports that emerged a few years ago, Apple would have asked Trump and the Secretary of Commerce for a reduction on the duties of the components included in the PC, which come for the most part from China.

It is unclear what kind of approach Biden will take on the commercial front, and in the first day he did not explain how he intends to move from the point of view of tariffs to Huawei.