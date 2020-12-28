The first MagSafe battery for the iPhone 12 is here

- Advertisement -

The problem with portable batteries is that they are not very comfortable to use, since they either require you to carry a cable or you have to insert the phone in a thick and bulky case. However, if you need additional power for your iPhone when you are far from the outlet, you may be interested in what could be the first MagSafe battery for iPhone. If you are not familiar with MagSafe, these are magnets on the back of the iPhone 12 that allow you to attach accessories such as a wireless charger or even a wallet. In the case of the charger, the use of magnets means that it stays firmer than a conventional contact wireless charger, so you don’t have to worry about the phone and charger being aligned.

This portable battery has been manufactured by a company called Charge Fast, and offers 15W wireless and 20W wired charging. To date, we haven’t seen many third-party MagSafe accessories for the iPhone. If you are interested, you can go to the Charge Fast website where it is currently on sale for $ 55 instead of its usual sale price of $ 90. Apparently, standard shipping costs to Spain are free.