The first Neuralink product will allow us to use a mobile with the power of the mind

A few days ago half the world was impressed to see a monkey playing Pong with the power of thought, something possible thanks to the brain implants of the Neuralink company, owned by Elon Musk. It’s just a demo for now, but Elon Musk has already hinted at what the next step is: creating a brain computer interface that allows paralyzed users to “use a smartphone with their minds faster than someone who uses their thumbs.” ».

The information has been made on Twitter, along with the video of the monkey that we have commented before. It is clear that they will have to work hard to take the promised step, in fact it may take years to see this first product capable of interpreting brain activity and sending signals to mobile phones, but hey, the promise is made, now you just have to take popcorn and wait seated.

In addition to being able to control mobiles just by thinking, he also believes that he will be able to work on devices for the visually impaired, although he has not given details, he has only answered a question from one of the Twitter followers with an “Absolutely feasible”:

Possibly on version 2 of the Neuralink device, most likely version 3.

About the size of the implant, it will be imperceptible once implanted, it implants flush with the skull and charges wirelessly, so it looks and feels totally normal, according to Elon Musk.

At the moment we do not know when it will be used in a human brain, but everything seems to indicate that we will not have to wait more than 5 years to see “magic” in our brains.