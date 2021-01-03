The first photos of the Galaxy Smart Tag are here

- Advertisement -

Samsung plans to launch new object tracking devices in the near future. A few days ago we could see the design of the so-called Galaxy SmartTag in the Samsung Smart Things app. Now the smart tags have passed the certification process and some pictures have been posted on the website of the National Communications Commission of Taiwan (via 91mobiles) The Galaxy SmartTag is a small black device with the Samsung logo engraved on one side and the model name on the other. The device has a hole to attach it to a key ring. The tracker is rounded and measures approximately four centimeters across. Smart tags are designed to be attached to an object whose location you want to track – be it keys, wallet, suitcase, etc.

This means that objects can be easily located in the event of loss or theft. With a price of around 15 euros, the device will be quite affordable. Samsung may present its smart tag alongside the Galaxy S21. The smartphone will be officially unveiled on January 14, in less than two weeks. It is not yet clear what components Samsung has installed in the Galaxy SmartTag, it is expected that it will have support for Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, RFID and UWB (Ultra Wideband) technology to locate objects. This will allow Galaxy devices to be tracked through an app.