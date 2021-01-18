The first render of the next iPad Pro (2021) is filtered, we tell you its possible news

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In the last few months We have been informing you about all the news that is taking place around the next iPad Pro that is expected to be presented this year: design, expected date of presentation and sale … but until now we had not seen any image of what could be its final design.

Here’s the second one! #Manzana #iPad Pro 11 “2021 (based on leaked CAD drawings) + 4k video + dimensions – https://t.co/6hmqtUwjZnThanks to my partners at @pigtou_ Follow for more content!# iOS14 #ipadpro pic.twitter.com/1avzpKWHxO

– xleaks7 (David Kowalski) (@ xleaks7) January 18, 2021

A model that according to the leaked images, it would maintain the basis of the model that we all know in terms of design, to focus the improvements on the changes that would come in its internal components, adapted to the improvements that Apple usually introduces each period of time.

Apple iPad Pro (2021) size

Literally there will be no difference between the 2020 editions and the iPad Pro (2021) from a design and size perspective. The device will measure 247.6mm high, 178.5mm wide, and 5.9mm thick, which is exactly the same as the current version of the iPad Pro. The thickness rises to 7.7mm if you count the camera shelf at the back, which only makes it slightly thicker than the current version.

That it’s going to stay the same size isn’t surprising at all, as Apple needs to make sure the Magic Keyboard cover doesn’t go out of date too quickly. The company currently sells these covers separately and is considered essential for maximum productivity.

Apple iPad Pro 11 design

Since the size remains the same, the design won’t have a big change. The iPad Pro (2021) edition has three points on the back, which are for the magnetic connection, to connect to the Magic Keyboard or other accessories compatible with iPad. You will also find the USB Type-C port on the bottom of the device, with two cameras on the back, next to a LIDAR sensor and flash. This is almost exactly the same configuration as the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro.

Unsurprisingly, the different generations of the Apple Pencil should also work with the iPad Pro and will also be magnetically attached to the side. Also as seen in the design, it will feature a four-speaker iPad system.

Apple iPad Pro (2021) Release Date and Specifications

It is not clear which processor Apple will use in this case the iPad Pro. The company usually uses the latest version of its chipset for smartphones, so it would be the A14 Bionic. However the Apple’s new M1 chip, which Macbooks now use, could work wonders on the iPad as well. Apple may be considering incorporating this 2020 version of the M1 into the iPad Pro, while creating an entirely new and superior chip for its next MacBooks.

>