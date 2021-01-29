The first the first malware that spreads through WhatsApp, this is how it works

- Advertisement -

Since in previous weeks we echoed that WhatsApp will publish an alert in your application advising us that next February 8 the conditions of use were going to change so that, as they explained, “companies” can “use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage” our chats, many users have begun to look closely into the watchful eye of Mark Zuckerberg.

This time it is a somewhat dangerous situation for users, since app chats are becoming an ideal place to spread malware, once again impersonating large companies in order to get their attention and download the infected software.

Malware takes advantage of WhatsApp messages to spread

It was discovered that the Android malware recently discovered spreads to other contacts through WhatsApp messages to spread what appears to be adware.

“This malware spreads through the victim’s WhatsApp by automatically responding to any WhatsApp message notification received with a link to a malicious Huawei mobile application,” said the ESET researcher Lukas stefanko .

By clicking on the link in the fake Huawei mobile app, the user will be redirected to a site website similar to Google Play Store. After installation, the worm’s app will ask the victim to grant it access to the notification, and will then take advantage of it to attack.

Specifically, it takes advantage of WhatsApp’s quick reply feature, which is used to reply to incoming messages directly from notifications to send replies to received messages automatically.

In addition to requesting permission to read notifications, the application also requests intrusive access to run in the background, as well as to overwrite other applications, which means that the application can use its own window to overwrite any other application running on the device. It can be used to steal credentials and other confidential information.

The functionality, according to Stefanko, is trick users into falling for an adware or subscription scam. We are facing the first malware that spreads through WhatsApp, and it also does so using a very popular function, such as quick responses, from the same system notifications.

How not to fall for these deception attempts

To avoid these kinds of problems simply try to verify that the same app exists in the Play Store really, and not in the one that appears in the URL they have sent us. And if it exists, compare the web address, since surely there we will find the main difference, and the best example of it being malware.