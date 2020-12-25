Tech GiantsAppleTech News

The first third-party MagSafe battery accessories for iPhone 12 …

By Brian Adam
Ever since Apple introduced MagSafe accessories, we’ve been eagerly waiting for other accessory makers to launch new MagSafe models for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Last month a concept was shared on the network which details ideas for a MagSafe battery accessory that would replace the cases with batteries. Now, we are starting to see real products come to life. Charge Fast has introduced one of the first batteries with MagSafe.

MagSafe batteries with fast charging

The Charge Fast MagSafe Power Stack is advertised with 15W wireless charging capability and 20W charging when connected to a device via cable. The battery itself is charged via USB-C.

Magnetic charging technology enables up to 3x faster charging when paired with a MagSafe accessory compatible device.

3 colors to choose

Like MagSafe Wallet, you can place this battery directly on the back of your iPhone 12 or even on top of an iPhone 12 case. It is available in three colors: blue, green and gray. Its design clearly resembles that of a steel suitcase and it looks quite elegant.

There will surely be more battery accessories like this one and we must note that this particular battery is not approved by Apple. So your mileage may vary, but as I noted above, this is the first MagSafe battery I could find. It is priced at $ 89.99 on the website of Charge Fast, but it is currently on sale for $ 54.99.

What remains to be seen is whether Apple has official battery case accessories in store for the iPhone 12 line, and whether they would incorporate MagSafe into those accessories.

A list of an identical product was found on AliExpress. The OEM that makes the power pack appears to be a company called Caseier. Their list includes more information like a 5000 mAh capacity and other technical details that readers may have been wondering about. They are also offering the accessory at a significantly lower price.

