The “flattened” faces of some cats cannot express emotions: the fault is ours

By Brian Adam
Almost everyone likes animals, especially cats and dogs, especially if the latter are cute and cuddly. For this humanity has selectively bred these creatures, through generations and generations, to obtain the maximum “sweetness”. Nothing could be more wrong, and today we will tell you why.

New research published in December in the journal Frontiers of Veterinary Science suggests that selective breeding for the creation of a “brachycephalic” or flattened face (think Persian or Himalayan cats) has made it impossible for these creatures to communicate precisely their emotions, such as fear, anxiety or pain.

In fact, according to the study, these flat-faced breeds have faces locked into a permanent expression. Experts for the study used a computer algorithm to analyze facial data from more than 2,000 cat photos. Each photo was given a score that indicated her facial expression.

The algorithm identified these creatures with the “squashed face” pain-like expressions even when they were completely relaxed. One breed in particular, the Scottish Fold, scored even higher for pain-like facial expressions. Furthermore, this selective breeding conducted by humans has also shown in many studies that extreme facial modifications in cats leads to a variety of ailments: from narrowed airways to excessive skin folding to breathing and vision problems.

