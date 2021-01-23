The Focos photo editor is updated with support for …

- Advertisement -

Spotlights is a popular photo editor for iOS that brings advanced tools to edit the depth of field of images taken using the Portrait mode of the iPhone. The app was updated this week with some cool new features, including support for Apple’s ProRAW image, which is available to iPhone 12 Pro users.

Focus photo editor is updated with support for ProRAW

Version 2.4 of the application adds support for the RAW and Apple ProRAW formats, which are basically photos taken without or with low compression, keeping more details of the photo such as shadows, highlights and more. Focus can now edit RAW images with options to precisely change the exposure, temperature, and tone map.

The app’s home screen has been redesigned to make it easier to find your photos, and you now have quick access to the file explorer, where you can browse photos stored in the Files app, iCloud Drive, or any other compatible app. The application interface on the iPad has been adjusted and some bugs have been fixed with this update.

What’s new in the latest update

Take a look at the release notes below: